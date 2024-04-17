Newfane's Braman, Dickinson receive Class B all-state honors

Apr. 17—Three players on the hardwood from two schools across the greater Niagara region were honored by the state.

Newfane seniors Ben Dickinson and Landon Braman and Barker senior Luey Castro were selected by the New York State Sportswriters Association for the organization's small school selections (Class B, C and D).

Braman was selected to the seventh-team while Dickinson was an 11th team selection in Class B after helping the Panthers reach the Section VI Class B1 championship, their second trip to a sectional final in five years.

In his third varsity season, Braman scored 11.9 points per game and drilled a team-high 40 3-pointers. The Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year per game also recorded 4.6 assists per game, good for ninth in the section.

Dickinson averaged 12.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for the Panthers. The N-O leader in rebounds with 229, Dickinson recorded nine double-doubles.

Castro was named to the Class C ninth team after leading Barker with 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The forward also shot 62% from the field for the Bulldogs, who finished with an 8-14 record.

Twenty-three players from Western New York were named all-state small-school selections by the NYSSWA, 12 of which came from Class B alone.

Salamanca's Lucus Brown was named a Class B first-team selection while Westfield's Carson Swanson and Randolph's Drew Hind were Class C first-team picks.