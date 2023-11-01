Newfane biking group gets rolling to help neighbors

Oct. 31—NEWFANE — The members of a newly formed volunteer group are advancing one of their favorite hobbies as a way to give back to their community.

Whether a bicycle has a flat tire or a broken chain, or someone needs a new bike altogether, the How We Roll Bike Crew is looking to help their neighbors with all of their bike-related needs.

How We Roll, led by Newfane resident and avid cyclist Ken Hannah, has been going around town to take in, repair and hand out free bicycles in the community.

"It all came out of a desire of a bunch of people to give back," Hannah said.

Hannah previously was involved with a similar bicycle donation outfit, Wheels for Workers 716, in Amherst. After working with them, he decided to bring together friends from his cycling group to launch a similar program in Newfane.

"Ken saw a need in the community and we all enjoy doing this," group member Bill Neidlinger said.

The group held their first meeting Monday night in the basement of Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., and were met with a line of riders of various ages who were in need of a bicycle.

Hannah said he was "shocked" to see such a big response from the community already. He added that the support of the community through donations of bicycles and parts is essential to keeping How We Roll rolling.

The group's next meeting will be at the church on Nov. 14. They plan to meet every other Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.