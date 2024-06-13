What the newest Pittsburgh Steelers are saying about Mike Tomlin

Calling Mike Tomlin popular amongst players would be like

Guys love playing for him, and several players highlight the Super Bowl-winning head coach as a reason for coming to Pittsburgh, similar to new linebacker Patrick Queen who joined Pittsburgh from the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. During his introductory press conference, Queen was asked what the biggest reason was for his jump to Pittsburgh.

“That man standing right there,” Queen said motioning to Tomlin.

Patrick Queen on why he joined the Steelers, he cites Mike Tomlin pic.twitter.com/0C1SK729Ej — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) March 15, 2024

New quarterback Justin Fields was asked about Mike Tomlin, as well, after the final day of OTAs in Pittsburgh.

“Before I got here, I heard nothing but great things about Coach T,” Fields said. “That’s what I’ve seen in person being here. He’s a great coach, great leader.”

#Steelers QB Justin Fields on HC Mike Tomlin living up to expectations. “Before I got here, I heard nothing but great things about Coach T. That’s what I’ve seen in person being here. He’s a great coach, great leader.” pic.twitter.com/qhM5w1Gxlp — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 6, 2024

But that’s only two of the several new faces in Pittsburgh. So, after the second day of mandatory minicamp, I made my rounds and spoke to several first-year Steelers to get their early impressions on what it’s like to play for Mike Tomlin.

Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson sang the praises of Tomlin, calling him a future Hall of Famer.

“Mike’s been amazing, man,” Wilson said. “Coach Tomlin is a special coach. A Hall of Fame coach, and I’m grateful for him. The culture he’s established his amazing, and his work ethic is great, too. I’m just grateful to be here.”

Veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller was signed by the Steelers in early May, and he says that Tomlin is everything he expected him to be.

“It’s been everything you think of and hear about him and what he’s about,” Miller said. “That’s exactly who he is. When he walks into the meeting room, just the command he has over that room every morning, he’s just a great leader and he gets everyone going. He’s a very inspiring coach.”

Cornerback Donte Jackson was acquired by Pittsburgh in March as part of the package the Carolina Panthers sent to the Steelers in exchange for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and he echoed Miller’s sentiment.

“He’s definitely as advertised,” Jackson said. “You hear a lot about him being on the outside looking in. He loves football, loves Steelers football.”

Pittsburgh added another veteran cornerback, Anthony Averett, via free agency in mid-May. He highlights the atmosphere that his new head coach brings.

“He’s exciting. I was just happy to be back playing football, but with Mike I definitely like the guy. It’s a good atmosphere that he brings. He’s definitely a player’s coach.”

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry was signed as a free agent in late March. He spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, and he highlighted how excited he was to play for a defensive-minded head coach.

“He’s great,” Lowry said. “Just his daily energy, his relationship with the players – he’s a guy who’s always around and making his points known. It’s cool playing for a defensive-minded head coach, too. It’s the first time in my career that I’ve had that. So I can definitely see his approach in the way he motivates his guys.”

Running back La’Mical Perine won a Super Bowl last year with the Kansas City Chiefs and was added to the roster on the third day of OTAs.

“He’s a very high-energy coach,” Perine said. “Always brings his best foot forward every day. He’s very detail-oriented and likes seeing guys compete.”

It’s not just the veterans that have these kinds of reactions, though. Nor is it just the high-profile draft picks and signees. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, and he says all of the tales and legends of Mike Tomlin are true.

“You hear a lot about him,” Plumlee said. “You hear that players love him, they love playing for him, they love being in the building with him. Being here, all of that has been confirmed. He’s an awesome coach, an unbelievable leader of men. I don’t know what else you can ask for in a head coach. It’s been really fun to be around him and to watch how he operates and leads this group.”

For as long as Tomlin has been at the helm in Pittsburgh, he has been polarizing to the fan base. There’s never really seemed to be a middle ground. If you’re a Steelers fan, you’re either ready to die on the shield of Mike Tomlin like Mel Gibson in Patriot, or you want him fired tomorrow. But for the Tomlin naysayers, the way he makes players feel, and having the ability to bring guys in simply because they want to play for him is invaluable to Pittsburgh.

I’ll spare all readers of praising the whole “never had a losing record” trope because it’s far overdone and, frankly, it isn’t what makes Tomlin so great. The relationships and trust he builds with his players to get the most out of them year in and year out is what makes Tomlin so special. And heading into year 18 at the head of the Steelers’ table, and just days off of signing a three-year extension, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

