Newest NCAA Tournament bracketology has Auburn falling

As the last full month of basketball season begins before the postseason gets underway, new editions of bracketology are being released and the people are starting to pay attention.

In the latest edition of USA TODAY Sports’ men’s tournament bracketology, the Auburn Tigers have fallen to a No. 6 seed after their win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The Tigers need a big road quad 1 win over Ole Miss on Saturday to improve their stock.

Auburn’s win over the Commodores snapped a two-game losing skid that was accumulated last week. The Tigers are now sitting at third in the SEC, just one game behind the top spot that is held by Alabama.

Around the conference, Alabama has risen to a No. 3 seed after its comeback win over Georgia in Athens. Kentucky has dropped down to a No. 4 seed after an overtime loss to Florida at Rupp Arena, while Ole Miss is slowly making its bid to be a tournament team, moving up to a No. 9 seed.

An Auburn win would mark its first quad 1 of the season, something it needs to have more of if it expects to hold a good national seed come tournament time.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire