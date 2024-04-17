Newest Minnesota Sports Hall of Famers get warm reception on cold ice

The latest class of Star Tribune Minnesota Sports Hall of Famers — dubbed "the hoops and hockey class" — were celebrated at the Wild game on April 6, a moment that included loud cheers from the Xcel Energy Center crowd for hockey greats Gigi Marvin and Neal Broten and Minnesota basketball icons Larry McKenzie and Willie Burton.

Also in attendance at the game were Jade Hill, who accepted the Hall of Fame trophy for her sister, Tayler, who set state basketball scoring records at Minneapolis South; and Gaabi Boucha, grandson of Warroad legend Henry Boucha, who died in 2023.

Not able to attend the game were Class of 2023 inductees Cheryl Reeve, who was attending the women's Final Four, and Phil Housley, an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. A recognition of Reeve will take place at a Minnesota Lynx game this season at Target Center.

To learn more about this latest class of Minnesota Sports Hall of Famers, go here. And to see a list of all Star Tribune Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame members, go here.