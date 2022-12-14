Newest update on Chiefs players in Pro Bowl Games fan voting

The NFL has tallied the votes and released its latest update on Pro Bowl Games fan voting.

Fan voting officially comes to a close tomorrow, so be sure to get your votes in Chiefs Kingdom. Both Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce remain among the NFL’s top 5 players in Pro Bowl Games fan voting. Mahomes currently has 172,400 votes and Kelce 170,034. Tua Tagovailoa still leads the AFC in the QB position with 182,118 votes.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones was previously the AFC’s leader at the defensive tackle position, but New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams has since passed him with 121,509 votes. Only four Chiefs players — Kelce, C Creed Humphrey (68,851), LB Nick Bolton (93,844) and KR Isiah Pacheco (74,884) are among those who currently lead their positions in Pro Bowl Games fan voting. As a team, Kansas City has the fifth-most Pro Bowl votes behind the Minnesota Vikings, San Franciso 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

Keep in mind, this is just one part of the process. Humphrey was the leader for the AFC at the center position when fan voting concluded in 2021, yet he was snubbed of Pro Bowl selection. Fan voting only counts for a third of the Pro Bowl Games selection process, with player and coach voting counting toward the other two-thirds of the vote.

Fans can vote directly on Twitter for one more day by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Retweets count as double for Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

