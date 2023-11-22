Newest Buckeye fans bundled up for this weekend’s against ‘The Team Up North’

The newest Ohio State Buckeye fans are getting bundled up ready to cheer on the team against Michigan this weekend.

>>PHOTOS: Newest Buckeye fans bundled up for this weekend’s against ‘The Team Up North’

All babies born this week at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will get a ‘Beat Michigan’ swaddle in honor of ‘The Game’ Saturday, the medical center posted on social media.

“The tiniest Buckeye fans in the land are suited up to cheer on Ohio State Football this weekend,” they said.

Pictures from the medical center show the newborns bundled up in red with an ‘X’ over the ‘M.’

Ohio State plays at Michigan on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan Swaddles

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan Swaddles

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan Swaddles

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan Swaddles

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan Swaddles



