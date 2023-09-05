How will the newest Boston Celtic, forward Svi Mykhailiuk, fit into the team’s rotation?

How will the newest Boston Celtic, forward Svi Mykhailiuk, fit into the ball club’s wing rotation with several players on the roster able to do some of the things the former Charlotte Hornets forward can do on both ends of the court? The Celtics have another long defender on the wing in Jordan Walsh as well as deep reserve floor general Dalano Banton, and a long-distance sharpshooter in forward Sam Hauser.

Forward Oshae Brissett joins Hauser as a 3/4 forward on the upper end of that spectrum, but with a defensive orientation as Walsh and Banton do. What sort of role can Mykhailiuk expect with Boston heading into the NBA’s 2023-24 campaign?

Evan Valenti, host of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast linked up with a host of another CLNS Media pod — “How Bout Them Celtics!” host Jack Simone — to talk it over on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the pair had to say about the Ukrainian’s potential on the team next season.

