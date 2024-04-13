Newell says Motherwell clash is 'must win' for Hibs

Joe Newell says Saturday's game against Motherwell is a "must win" and they'll do everything they can to secure top six.

They potentially won't know their post-split future until after Dundee's game on Wednesday but Newell knows they should've had it secured before now.

"I'm treating it as a must-win game," he said.

"Partly because if we get in the top six we need to be chasing down the European spaces.

"If we do get over the line we're not just there to make up the numbers, we're there for fourth or fifth spot and one of those European places.

"It's been a very up and down season, a turbulent start and spells of good form and bad form.

"We're not deluded, we know we shouldn't be in this position, it was our intention to be in the top six and have it secured before this point.

"We are where we are because of results, all we can do is win the game on Saturday and hopefully it's enough."