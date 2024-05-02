Newell 'only candidate' for player of the year?

[BBC]

We asked you who think has been Hibs' player of the year, despite the team's disappointing season.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Kris: To say this season has been a embarrassment is a understatement, but there are three players who I feel deserve player of the year: Elie Youan has to be up there for the numbers he’s produced this season. Joe Newell has been excellent, and the fan favourite Jordan Obita, who I think is good but not as good as been made out to be.

Hamish: Definitely Myziane Maolida. Such an impact for a first season and stats certainly don't lie. Really hope we can keep him for next season. Truly one of the shining lights in a pretty dark and dreary season.

George: Obita. Only player to perform week in, week out, with only the very occasional wobble. Chris Cadden runs him close, but Obita played more games, so Cads just misses out. Maolida - flits in and out of games, not for me. Emiliano Marcondes: silky, but like Cads, not played enough. The rest: forget it, lads.

Alan: Newell the only candidate for me.

John: Very few have been consistently good to even get a mention. Maolida and Cadden have been excellent. Newell our best in midfielder, though probably suffered from too many changes in personnel.

Kenny: The player that’s stood out all season has been Newell. He has been hard working and has tried to keep driving the team on. Best for me.