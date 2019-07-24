Newcomers spice up Duquesne-led NEC

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (STATS) - Four new head coaches. Two new programs. A handful of transfer quarterbacks.

There's a lot of newness in the Northeast Conference, so what is expected about the upcoming season may change quickly.

Then again, the ever-growing conference doesn't often stay on-script.

Duquesne was installed as the preseason favorite and had a conference-leading eight preseason selections at NEC social media day Wednesday, but the competition is fierce. Sacred Heart, which earned a share of the conference title with the Dukes last season, was picked second and 2017 outright champ Central Connecticut State third.

Everybody was looking around Met Life Stadium to try to get familiar with each other. The NEC is up to nine members, although newcomer Merrimack isn't playing a full conference schedule yet so the standings will be eight deep this season. Long Island is eligible - with, well, a new Sharks nickname - and comes aboard off a 10-1 season in Division II.

"We're excited to join the conference," LIU coach Bryan Collins said. "We feel that we're ready to compete against this conference right from the get-go. I think the biggest thing for us is familiarity. And now we just have to see the schemes, the players, the level of player that they have."

Added Merrimack coach Dan Curran, "The good thing for us is we're moving into a league that we have some familiarity with. We've had some crossover in the recruiting process over the last four, five years. We've had some familiarity in the sense that we've played a bunch of these guys. For the most part, we were pretty competitive.

"So I think the kids know they're capable of it. I think the challenge now is, can we do it week in and week out?"

Duquesne does exactly that. The Dukes have captured at least a share of three of the last four titles and tied for second in the other season (2017). Preseason camps have yet to start and defenses are already sweating over the thought of facing Dukes senior running A.J. Hines, the 2018 NEC offensive player of the year and the active leading rusher in the FCS. Plus, the Dukes are energized by a win over Towson in the 2018 FCS playoffs - the second in NEC history.

"I think it was great for our guys to get rewarded for all their work last year and the efforts they've put in," coach Jerry Schmitt said. "They're using that experience to help them prepare in the offseason for a tough conference, a tough season."

Duquesne quarterback Daniel Parr stepped in last year as an Florida Atlantic transfer and won all-conference honors. This season, the other two programs with new coaches have new transfer quarterbacks, Aaron Winchester (Georgia State) under new CCSU coach Ryan McCarthy and Kory Curtis (Ohio State) under new Bryant coach Chris Merritt,.

Wagner even landed a bowl-winning MVP, Christian Alexander-Stevens, who powered FIU to a Bahamas Bowl triumph last December.

Clearly, the competition in the NEC is making every program increase its level of play.

"I think our conference games are much more important because there's more of them," Merritt said. "It gives us new places to go, setting up new rivalries. Changing the landscape all around is pretty fun."

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE PRESEASON POLL

Head Coaches Vote

1. Duquesne (7 first-place votes)

2. Sacred Heart (1)

3. Central Connecticut State

4. Wagner

5. Bryant

6. Saint Francis

7. Robert Morris

8. Long Island

Merrimack not yet playing a full NEC schedule.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE PRESEASON TEAM

Offense

QB - Daniel Parr, Duquesne, Sr.

RB - Jordan Meachum, Sacred Heart, Sr.

RB - A.J. Hines, Duquesne, Sr.

WR - Kellon Taylor, Duquesne, Sr.

WR - Vincent Nisivoccia, Bryant, Sr.

WR - Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut State, Jr.

TE/HB - Matthew Gonzalez, Robert Morris, Jr.

OL - J'Von Brown, Central Connecticut State, Sr.

OL - Christian Eubanks, Saint Francis, Sr.

OL - Connor Mignone, Central Connecticut State, Jr.

OL - Cole Phelps, Central Connecticut State, Sr.

OL - Gabe Spurlock, Duquesne, Sr.

Defense

DL - Chris Agyemang, Sacred Heart, Sr.

DL - Kam Carter, Duquesne, Sr.

DL - Tomas Wright, Bryant, Sr.

DL - Chris Williams, Wagner, Sr.

LB - Brett Zanotto, Duquesne, Sr.

LB - Cam Gill, Wagner, Sr.

LB - Da'Jon Lee, Saint Francis, Sr.

LB - Santoni Graham, Wagner, Sr.

DB - Tajik Bagley, Central Connecticut State, Sr.

DB - D.J. Exilhomme, Central Connecticut State, Jr.

DB - Reid Harrison-Ducros, Duquesne, Sr.

DB - Nick Rinella, Saint Francis, Sr.

Special Teams

PK - Mitch Maczura, Duquesne, Sr.

P - Eric Silvester, Wagner

RS - Nick Rinella, Saint Francis, Sr.