Newcomers play well in first game with Raiders

The Raiders were very active this offseason bringing in more talent. Not only did they replace Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, but they also spent a ton of money giving him a new weapon in Jakobi Meyers. Through one game, that already appears to be a good decision by their front office.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they wrote about the top newcomers for every team after Week 1. The Raiders have to be thrilled with the early returns of their additions this offseason as Garoppolo and Myers both were outstanding against the Broncos. Here is what the site had to say about the two veteran players:

The Raiders have tied their short-term future to the arm of Jimmy Garoppolo (81.1), who had himself a strong debut, avoiding turnover-worthy plays and moving the chains. He connected well with Jakobi Meyers (69.8), who looks like he will be a strong No. 2 to Davante Adams when he returns from the concussion protocol.

Austin Hooper is another newcomer who played well in his first game with the Raiders, out-snapping rookie Michael Mayer. The Raiders are hoping that some of the free-agent additions on defense (Robert Spillane, Marcus Peters) can have better performances in Week 2 when they take on the Bills in Buffalo.

But so far, so good for the big signings on offense for the Raiders. If Garoppolo and Meyers can continue to play at a high level, the Raiders should be just fine on that side of the ball.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire