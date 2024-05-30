Newcomers Danielle Hunter & Stefon Diggs head to Texans OTAs

A fresh pair of newcomers joined the Houston Texans Thursday afternoon at voluntary OTAs, thus marking their debuts in a new uniform.

Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were spotted during workouts Thursday at the Methodist Center practice facility next to NRG Stadium. Both players, along with Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil and offensive linemen Shaq Mason and Tytus Howard, did not partake in drills last week.

Mason, the only Texans’ offensive lineman to start every game in 2023, also returned to practice. Howard and Tunsil both were absent, though that was expected given their status on the roster.

Diggs, whom the Texans traded for this offseason in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, looked crisp running routes opposite recently extended Nico Collins and breakout rookie Tank Dell. The Texans voided the final three years of his extension, meaning he’ll be playing for a new contract in 2025.

Texans DE Danielle Hunter (55) dressed & ready for practice.

Could the Texans re-sign him? That remains the interest million-dollar question entering June. When healthy, Diggs has been one of the league’s top targets, hauling in an NFL-leading 445 catches over his four seasons with Buffalo. With Collins’ recent three-year, $72.5 million extension, logistics will be a vital factor in coming to terms with the four-time Pro Bowler.

Hunter, a Houston native, won’t have to worry about playing for a new deal after agreeing to terms on a two-year, $51 million contract this offseason. The Texans expect him to only build off his record-setting season in Minnesota back in front of the home crowd as Jonathan Greenard’s replacement opposite Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

The beginning of the CJ Stroud ➡️ Stefon Diggs connection.

Few edge rushers were as dominant as Hunter in 2023 in both passing-rushing sets and defending the run. Hunter, 29, led the league in tackles for loss (23.5) while finishing top five in sacks (16.5) amid a lost season in Minneapolis following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins.

Houston remains a favorite to win the AFC South after adding in linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive lineman Denico Autry and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.

C.J. Stroud, who won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, will be a year older and wiser, thus making him a threat to compete alongside Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Mixon for the league MVP.

