Newcomers Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert spark Iowa State to 3-0 record in The Bahamas

Iowa State swept The Bahamas this week.

The Cyclone men's basketball team closed its three-game swing at the Atlantis Resort with Wednesday's 79-66 victory against the Puerto Rico National Team. That allowed coach T.J. Otzelberger's team to head home with a 3-0 record and knowledge of how his new roster can mesh.

“I was pleased with the way we started the (Puerto Rico) game,” Otzelberger said in an athletics department release. “Our veteran players have done a great job in these three games of setting the tone and being leaders for our younger guys.”

Buffalo transfer Curtis Jones was among the leaders as Iowa State went 3-0 during its swing through The Bahamas.

Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones with 18 points, while Jackson Paveletzke and Curtis Jones had 14 and 12 points, respectively. Tre King and Tamin Lipsey each scored 10 points, while Hason Ward had a game-high eight rebounds. Lipsey added nine assists.

For the three games, Buffalo transfer Jones averaged 19.3 points, while UNLV transfer Gilbert averaged 14.7.

“We had really good scoring balance in our three games, with three different guys leading us,” Otzelberger said.

Iowa State opens the regular season Nov. 6 at Hilton Coliseum against Green Bay.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert lead Iowa State men to Bahamas sweep