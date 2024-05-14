Newcomer steps into UFC Fight Night 241 on four days’ notcie

Four days out from UFC Fight Night 241, the lineup was tweaked.

Former Bellator and Road to UFC fighter Tuco Tokkos has filled a void left by Antonio Trocoli and will fight Oumar Sy, promotion officials confirmed Tuesday after an initial report by Al Zullino. The light heavyweight bout takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Tucos (10-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) originally entered the international spotlight in Bellator but was released after an 0-2 stint with the promotion. Since then, he’s gone 6-1 with his lone loss a brutal knockout against current UFC fighter Zhang Mingyang on Road to UFC in June 2022. He enters Saturday’s bout on a three-fight winning streak.

It’s unclear why Trocoli (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) withdrew. The 33-year-old Brazilian continues to have issues stepping in the UFC cage. He was signed off Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, but then released after a drug test came back positive. He was signed again in 2022, but withdrew from a bout vs. Ovince Saint Preux. It’s unclear if he remained on the roster before his reappearance in the booking vs. Sy.

Sy (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is also a promotional debutant. He previously competed for KSW and ARES FC among other promotions and has seven finishes (four knockouts and three submissions) in seven pro wins. Once he debuts, Sy will register the fourth-longest reach in promotion history at 83.9″.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 241 fight card includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo

Vinicius Salvador vs. Adrian Yanez

Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan

Oumar Sy vs. Tuco Tokkos

Melissa Gatto vs. Tamires Vidal

Warlley Alves vs. Abus Magomedov

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Piera Rodriguez

Heili Alateng vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote

