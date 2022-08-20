Newcomer Micah Abernathy makes incredible interception in Packers preseason debut

The Green Bay Packers signed safety Micah Abernathy on Aug. 10. Just nine days later, the former USFL defensive back made the standout defensive play of the first half of Friday night’s preseason game between the Packers and New Orleans Saints.

In coverage against Saints tight end Taysom Hill, Abernathy came downhill fast and made a leaping pick along the sideline late in the second quarter. It appeared Hill tumbled down to end the route, opening the door for Abernathy to make a big play.

The Packers did nothing with it. Tyler Davis fumbled away the offense’s ensuing possession just a few plays later.

Still, the turnover play was a big one for a newcomer in Green Bay.

Abernathy, who spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2020, most recently played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

The Packers are getting desperate at the safety position. Vernon Scott left the contest on Friday night with an injury. Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Innis Gaines and Tariq Carpenter all sat out the game with injuries. Can Abernathy make a late run at a roster spot? Big plays are a good place to start.

Related

Check out this awesome angle of Romeo Doubs' ridiculous touchdown catch Rookie Romeo Doubs catches TD pass from Jordan Love vs. Saints Live highlights from Packers' preseason game vs. Saints

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire