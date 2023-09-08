Newcomer Jonathan Kim kicks Michigan State football in new direction

EAST LANSING — Jonathan Kim had missed his only field-goal attempt as a college kicker — way back in 2019, when he was a true freshman at North Carolina.

Yet when coach Mel Tucker called on the fifth-year senior transfer last week for a chance to get Michigan State football on the scoreboard, there was no trepidation to send out Kim for a 47-yard attempt at Spartan Stadium vs. Central Michigan. At least not until the analytics of down-and-distance got computed.

“It's huge,” Kim said Tuesday of Tucker’s trust. “He put me out of practice for a game-winner from 58½ (yards) into the wind. So they showed me that they have a lot of trust in me and respect my leg a lot.”

Kim missed the one in practice, but he easily made the one that mattered vs. the Chips, vindicating the coaching staff's decision to bring in the Tar Heels transfer.

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim, center, watches as his field goal is good against Central Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Considering how bad the Spartans' kicking game was in 2022, few could have predicted that a field goal would provide the first points of 2023 — let alone one from that far out. and with as much accuracy as Kim showed in opening the Spartans’ 31-7 victory over the Chippewas.

Of course, Tucker brought in Kim — no relation to new quarterback Noah Kim, though both are from Northern Virginia — knowing the former soccer player’s reputation for having a booming leg on kickoffs. And as MSU’s fourth consecutive offensive possession stalled at the Chippewas’ 30, he sent in his new kicker for his first field goal try, rather than go for it on fourth-and-17.

“We follow the analytics the best that we can,” Tucker said Monday. “If it’s a go, we’ll go for it. If it’s not and we’re in range, then we’ll kick the field goal. It was not a go for us on fourth down for us in that particular distance. … But we were in range, so that’s why we did that. And he’s got a huge leg, so it wasn’t a matter of if he could get it there.”

It was the only field goal attempt of the day for the Spartans. Kim made all three of his extra-point tries, and sophomore walk-on Stephan Rusnak added a fourth midway through the fourth quarter.

Kim said he feels comfortable from 62 yards out and has hit from 65 yards during practice.

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim makes a PAT against Central Michigan during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“This being my fifth year,” Kim said, comparing his first make to his miss in 2019, “I was a little more confident in myself. ... I was pretty confident in not only myself, but the operation as well.”

Last season, placekicking proved a major liability for the Spartans as they went 5-7. It cost MSU a bowl berth when Ben Patton, a camp transfer from Auburn last fall, missed a potential game-winner against Indiana from 22 yards out at the end of regulation and then had a 28-yarder blocked in MSU's double-overtime home loss.

Patton left the team after going 4-for-8 (with his other misses coming from 31 and 33 yards). Jack Stone, a true freshman who made a 51-yarder to close the first half of the season finale at Penn State, transferred to Baylor after going 2-for-4 for MSU. Patton and Stone each went 15-for-16 on PATs.

That left Kim and Rusnak to battle throughout camp for the starting job.

“I got asked that a lot in the out-of-season, about kicker, punter and things like that,” Tucker said. “We're still a work in progress, but we do have some guys that are very capable of getting the job done.”

Kim also handled kickoffs for most of last week's game, delivering three touchbacks on his five attempts (though he sailed one out of bounds for a penalty). Rusnak’s only kickoff went to the goal line and was returned just 15 yards. Stone handled kickoffs last season and averaged 58.7 yards on 53 attempts, with 13 touchbacks.

Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim kicks off against Central Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

That wasn’t the only specialist position debut against CMU. Sophomore Ryan Eckley handled the early punting, averaging 43 yards on three attempts, with one inside the 20 and one touchback — a perfectly placed ball with backspin that long snapper Hank Pepper slid into and kicked into the end zone. Pepper missed the final seven games last season with an injury. Ohio State transfer Michael O’Shaughnessy punted twice for a 34-yard average, landing one inside the 20.

“Overall in the special teams, it was a net win in terms of yardage for us,” Tucker said. “We had more pooch punts than they had. But then we're breaking in a new punter, and O'Shaughnessy punted as well, and that was good. Both our kickers kicked, and that was good. And obviously Hank is back as our long snapper, which we missed him dearly last year. And he was back, and that was huge.”

Tyrell Henry returned punts (six for 55 yards) and kickoffs (one for 26 yards). Alante Brown left after a scary moment on the opening play, following which he was carted off the field on a backboard, returned to take one kickoff for 16 yards late in the first half, then came back after halftime without pads or his helmet and sat out the second half.

Tucker said the Monday morning film session for the special teams group showed just how much work is needed, particularly on returns.

“The special teams meeting this morning was loud, extremely loud, because we left some plays on the field,” he said. “We didn't finish some blocks and we blew some assignments and we (missed) some big plays — we should've had some house calls, we should have had some big some big hits out there and we should have had some bigger returns. And those are things we gotta get cleaned up. But there's a lot of positives.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jonathan Kim kicks Michigan State football into high gear