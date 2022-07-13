Newcomer Andrew Copp: Detroit Red Wings 'poised to take a big step'

Associated Press

It's already been a good week for Jason Day and Rickie Fowler before they even hit a shot at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Both were outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings with only two tournaments left in the PGA Tour's regular season, leaving them in jeopardy of missing out on the postseason. A former world No. 1, he has never been ineligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs.