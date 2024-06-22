How Newcomb made A's history in thrilling win over Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Sean Newcomb is credited with the win in the Athletic's thrilling 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at the Coliseum, but there's just one problem -- he didn't face a single batter.

It was the first time in Oakland's 124-year franchise history that an A's pitcher earned a win despite not facing a single batter in the game (h/t Mike Selleck)

Sean Newcomb is the first pitcher in Athletics history to be credited with a win without facing a batter — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) June 22, 2024

Newcomb entered the game with two outs in the top of the eight inning, and the A's trailing 5-4. The left-handed pitcher then picked off Twins center fielder Austin Martin to record the final out of the inning, with Newcomb throwing just one pitch in an outing where he technically never faced a single hitter.

In the bottom half of the eight inning, catcher Shea Langeliers crushed a two-run home run off Minnesota reliever Jhoan Duran, putting Oakland in front 6-5, and thus giving the Newcomb the win.

BANGELIERS TWO-RUN BLAST FOR THE LEAD 😤 pic.twitter.com/ripuSTaPCw — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 22, 2024

In a thrilling back and forth contest between the A's and Twins, Newcomb's rare feat forever will live on in the franchise's record books.