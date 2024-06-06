What is Newcastle's summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked what you think should be the number one priority at Newcastle during the summer.

Here are some of your responses:

Graeme: The first thing we need to do is secure Bruno Guimaraes as a long-term Newcastle player so that Eddie Howe can shape the team around him.

Marco: A replacement for Dan Ashworth would be good before we think about signing players.

Nic: It absolutely has to be an upgraded right-winger. If we're serious about being in Europe every year we cannot start the season with Miguel Almiron as our first-choice right-winger. Jacob Murphy is an alright squad option but we need someone of Gordon's quality on the right side.

Paul: New left-back, Dan Burn got caught out too many times with his lack of pace and gave silly fouls away in dangerous areas. He needs to be a centre-back.

Peter: With European competition off the menu, this summer has to see a continuation of the young quality policy. Bring in talented youngsters who will push the first team, increase our squad depth and build for the next five seasons.