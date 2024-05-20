Newcastle's character has 'shone through' - Pope

[Reuters]

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has said the character within the Newcastle United squad has "shone through" this season as the Magpies finished in the Premier League's top seven for the second consecutive season.

Newcastle have struggled with injuries for much of the campaign but collected enough points to finish seventh.

If Manchester City beat neighbours Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final, Newcastle will play in next season's Europa Conference League.

England international Pope told BBC Radio Newcastle: "They've been top drawer and they've put in so much work. The staff as well, we've got to be thankful to everyone. We've stuck together as a team. The good character we have among the squad and staff has shone through, and has stood us in good stead in the end."

Before Sunday's win at Brentford, the 32-year-old had not played at first-team level since December because of a shoulder problem.

"It was amazing, you work long days [recovering] and you have to sacrifice a lot," added the former Burnley goalkeeper.

"To be back on that pitch, I've been thinking about it for a long time and it means a lot to me."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds