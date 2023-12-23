Newcastle XI vs Luton: Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news

Newcastle are again concerned with a number of injuries ahead of their Premier League trip to Luton, with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak among the fitness doubts.

Tuesday's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea left Eddie Howe with further question marks, having already left Isak, Fabian Schar and Joelinton out of the trip to London.

Knocks picked up by Gordon and Emil Krafth have made them doubts for the quick return south, with the Swede described by Howe as "sore" after picking up a "nasty gash on his shin" under a tackle from Levi Colwill.

The Newcastle boss was also unhappy with Moises Caicedo's lunge on Gordon, which came in the second minute of the game and earned just a yellow card.

Speaking about injuries on Friday, Howe said: "We are hoping to see how they are this morning. Anthony was sore - it was a horrible challenge on him, I am really disappointed with the tackle - we will see how he is today.

"Emil [Krafth] had a nasty cut on his shin which required stitches so we will see how he is. Scans for Joelinton and Fabian [Schar] painted a similar picture as we thought, not too serious with either. Alex [Isak] is 50/50."

Anthony Gordon has struggled with multiple knocks of late (REUTERS)

Both will be assessed before facing Luton, with Gordon at least making it to the 52nd minute at Stamford Bridge before departing after struggling to chase a pass upfield.

Newcastle could have Isak back after he narrowly missed out on the Chelsea defeat with a groin issue, which has kept him out of the last two games.

Joelinton and Schar were both recently sent for scans and remain major doubts. Howe will face the media later this week to provide an update on their condition.

Sven Botman came off at half-time on Tuesday night in a pre-planned substitution on his return from injury, which suggests he is set to start once again this weekend.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Botman, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Doubts: Gordon, Isak, Schar, Krafth, Joelinton

Injuries: Pope, Willock, Targett, Manquillo, J. Murphy, Anderson, Barnes

Suspended: Tonali

Time and date: 3pm GMT, Saturday December 23, 2023

Venue: Kenilworth Road