Newcastle XI vs Everton: Anthony Gordon injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Anthony Gordon is expected to shake off a slight knock to feature for Newcastle against former club Everton.

Eddie Howe was forced to substitute the young winger after he scored the winner against Manchester United.

Speaking after the game, the Newcastle boss admitted he was unsure over the extent of Gordon's knock.

"He just said he was feeling tightness in his hip," revealed Howe. "Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious."

Losing Gordon would prove just the latest major blow for Newcastle, who will be without Nick Pope for months after he dislocated his shoulder on the weekend.

Martin Dubravka came off the bench against Manchester United so should get the gloves ahead of Loris Karius on Thursday.

Howe said: "We anticipate he'll be operated on - there's no doubt he needs an operation - so he will be out for a period of time, we think around four months."

Pope joins a hefty absentee list comprising 13 first-team players if Gordon is declared unfit. Howe will provide a team news update later this week.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Doubts: Gordon

Injuries: Pope, Longstaff, Willock, Barnes, Wilson, Burn, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Botman

Suspended: Tonali

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT, Thursday December 7, 2023

Venue: Goodison Park

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video