Newcastle XI vs Aston Villa: Trippier injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news today
Newcastle hope to have Kieran Trippier back for tonight's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.
The right-back was substituted late on in the FA Cup win at Fulham on the weekend after a long-standing groin injury flared up.
Toon boss Eddie Howe said post-match that the issue was likely down to fatigue as he added: "Fingers crossed, it's nothing serious."
Trippier is not the only doubt for Newcastle as they look to end a run of four consecutive league defeats.
Miguel Almiron is likely to return from illness but Howe admitted it "will be close" as to whether Jamaal Lascelles is fit after a calf injury.
The Newcastle boss said on Monday: "Harvey [Barnes] is getting closer. He's probably the closest out of the ones you mentioned, along with Callum Wilson.
"Then you go a little bit further back to [Joe] Willock and then further back to [Elliot] Anderson."
Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Injuries: Pope, Wilson, Barnes, Willock, Anderson, Joelinton, Targett
Doubts: Trippier, Lascelles, Almiron
Suspended: Tonali
Time and date: 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday January 30, 2024
Venue: Villa Park
TV channel: TNT Sports