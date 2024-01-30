Advertisement

Newcastle XI vs Aston Villa: Trippier injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news today

Marc Mayo
·1 min read

Newcastle hope to have Kieran Trippier back for tonight's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

The right-back was substituted late on in the FA Cup win at Fulham on the weekend after a long-standing groin injury flared up.

Toon boss Eddie Howe said post-match that the issue was likely down to fatigue as he added: "Fingers crossed, it's nothing serious."

Trippier is not the only doubt for Newcastle as they look to end a run of four consecutive league defeats.

Miguel Almiron is likely to return from illness but Howe admitted it "will be close" as to whether Jamaal Lascelles is fit after a calf injury.

The Newcastle boss said on Monday: "Harvey [Barnes] is getting closer. He's probably the closest out of the ones you mentioned, along with Callum Wilson.

"Then you go a little bit further back to [Joe] Willock and then further back to [Elliot] Anderson."

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Injuries: Pope, Wilson, Barnes, Willock, Anderson, Joelinton, Targett

Doubts: Trippier, Lascelles, Almiron

Suspended: Tonali

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday January 30, 2024

Venue: Villa Park

TV channel: TNT Sports