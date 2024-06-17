Newcastle And West Ham Suffer Blow In Interest In Barcelona Man

Newcastle United and West Ham United have suffered a blow in their interest in Ferran Torres as he is not interested in leaving Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Spaniard’s future has come under the scanner this summer due to interest from the Premier League.

Newcastle reportedly tabled a €15m bid for him recently, which was disputed by the Magpies who insist no offer was made.

West Ham are now said to be interested in taking the former Manchester City star back to the Premier League.

The Hammers are intending to make a move for him soon but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they and Newcastle, if the Magpies do bid, have work to do when it comes to convincing the attacker.

It has been claimed that Torres is not interested in leaving Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

He is not a certainty in the team but the Spaniard is not willing to give up at this juncture of his career.

For the moment, it seems unlikely that Torres would consider offers to exit the Nou Camp this summer.

However, all eyes will be on if the situation changes as Barcelona could see a good opportunity to raise cash from selling him.