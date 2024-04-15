'Newcastle were outstanding from the first whistle'

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Anonymous asked: What did you think of Newcastle's performance against Tottenham? We put them to the sword with players out, but all everyone wants to talk about is how bad Tottenham were.

Phil answered: I thought Newcastle United were outstanding from the first whistle and have kept themselves in contention for the European places. They have recovered remarkably well from a period when they were not at their best and with an incredibly long injury list.

In Alexander Isak they have an outstanding striker while Anthony Gordon has been a real stand-out this season and is under serious consideration for England's Euro 2024 squad.

Perhaps the focus was on Spurs because of the fight for Champions League places, but they were very well beaten by Newcastle on Saturday.

Did you know?

Newcastle only had 27% possession compared to Spurs' 73% but still had more touches in the opposition box (32 to 28), more shots (18 to 11) and more big chances (five to one) than the north London side.

Their 27% was also the second-lowest percentage on record (since 2003-04) for a team to win by a four or more goal margin in the Premier League after Everton 5-1 Brighton in May 2023 (22.3%).