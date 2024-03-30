Newcastle vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

(ES Composite)

West Ham can keep up their push for a European spot with a win up at Newcastle as the Premier League season resumes today.

While David Moyes continues to divide opinion during what could be his final season in charge of the club, things improved for him before the international break.

The Hammers fought back from two goals down to claim a draw with Burnley before making light work of Freiburg in the Europa League to progress into the quarter-finals and drawing with high-flying Aston Villa.

They are only three points of the top six and boast a four-point lead over Eddie Howe’s side, though a home victory would see competition for continental qualification get even more intense.

Still, the Magpies remain hugely inconsistent and beset by injuries, so West Ham should feel confident.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs West Ham is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, March 30, 2024.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers to TNT Sports will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app and website.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news

The hosts remain without Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson. Sven Botman has also recently added to Newcastle’s injury list after suffering his second knee injury of the season. Lewis Miley has been ruled out for around six weeks with a back problem.

Howe could welcome back Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier, however.

The Hammers, at this stage, are not thought to have any fresh injury worries, albeit Emerson Palmieri and Maxwel Cornet will need to be assessed.

Kalvin Phillips - who was linked with Newcastle - has struggled with West Ham (Getty Images)

Newcastle vs West Ham prediction

West Ham’s attacking talents could have too much for a porous Newcastle backline.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 59

Draws: 41

West Ham wins: 43

Newcastle vs West Ham latest odds

Newcastle to win: 4/5

Draw: 14/5

West Ham to win: 3/1

Odds via bet365 and subject to change.