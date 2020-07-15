Newcastle vs Tottenham result: Player ratings as Harry Kane heads Spurs into seventh

Harry Kane directs a header past Newcastle's Martin Dubravka: Reuters

Newcastle United fought hard but were beaten 3-1 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The home side went close through Allan Saint-Maximin’s shot and Dwight Gayle striking the post, but in between those efforts it was Son Heung-min who gave Spurs the lead with a drive at the near post.

Matt Ritchie crashed in a spectacular equaliser for Newcastle, but they were level for only minutes as Harry Kane headed Spurs back in front.

It was the striker’s 200th goal at club level and he headed another in the last minute to send his side up to seventh in the league as Spurs chase a Europa League spot.

Here are the player ratings from St. James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

Serge Aurier played despite the recent death of his brother (AP)

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka - 6. Very good save to tip Son’s effort over. Couldn’t do anything about the goals.

Emil Krafth – 5. Not sure playing right of centre in a back three suits him. Didn’t defend too well and seemed caught between pushing on or not in possession.

Fabian Schar – 5. Error for Spurs’ first goal. Should have cleared his lines. Beaten by Kane aerially for the second.

Federico Fernandez – 6. One poor challenge aside he was fairly strong,

DeAndre Yedlin – 5. Could have done more to prevent the first goal. Didn’t really find space as an outlet down the wing. No surprise he was subbed early.

Nabil Bentaleb - 7. Strong performance both defensively and on the ball. Brave with his passing from deep, lots of good work to try and protect his defence.

Jonjo Shelvey – 7. Similar to Bentaleb, but more offensive-minded with his passing and happy to support the attack from deep. Good work rate.

Matt Ritchie – 6. Absolute howitzer of an equaliser. Not quite as effective at the other end of the pitch where Spurs got 2v1 against him an awful lot.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 8. Man of the match. Full of dribbling early on to create chances or win set-pieces. Lots of quality in his close control and picked the right pass at the end, too.

Miguel Almiron – 6. Familiar performance: good movement, received the ball in good positions, occasionally looked dangerous, ultimately had no end product.

Dwight Gayle – 6. Unlucky with a header against the inside of the post.

Son Heung-min celebrates with Giovani Lo Celso (EPA)

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris – 6. Didn’t have too much to do in terms of crosses, set-pieces, shots from close-range. Mostly just watched the equaliser fly past him at rocket speed.

Serge Aurier – 6. Poor clearance for the equaliser but an otherwise decent game on what must have been an extremely difficult occasion.

Toby Alderweireld – 7. Strong in the air. Had to be careful in the challenge after an early yellow card and did the job well.

Davinson Sanchez – 6. Couldn’t honestly say he pressed his claim for a more regular starting berth.

Ben Davies – 6. Not as reliable on the ball as usual. Doesn’t get forward too much in these away games and loses much from his game without delivering crosses.

Harry Winks – 7. Neat. Tidy. Hard-working. Easily overlooked.

Moussa Sissoko – 7. Bullied his old club to win back the ball. Not quite as effective with his passing.

Giovani Lo Celso – 7. Started extremely well and looked the most at-ease player on the park in possession, but faded out of the game.

Lucas Moura – 6. Ineffective for the most part and picked up an injury.

Son Heung-min – 7. Well-taken strike to open scoring and nearly added a second moments later. Showed good movement in build-up play.

Harry Kane – 7. Hardly had a look-in inside the penalty box until his goal. Good header for his 200th goal but he’s capable of a lot more than he’s giving right now. Better link play and a driving run into the area to head home his second on the rebound.