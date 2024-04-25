Newcastle vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Newcastle United look to bounce back from a midweek stumble and restore their top-six hopes by relegating 20th-place Sheffield United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The Magpies fell 2-0 at Crystal Palace with an uninspiring display that sunk them behind Manchester United in the race for sixth place, but have been a different animal at home this season.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Sheffield United hung tough with Manchester United before losing 4-2 at midweek, and their 16 points have them 10 points back of 17th-place Nottingham Forest with a maximum of 12 points available to them.

A loss Saturday would relegated the Blades to the Championship, as would a win by Nottingham Forest at home to Manchester City or a draw with Newcastle and a positive result from Luton Town at Wolves.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle United focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back), Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (achilles), Tino Livramento (ankle)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), James McAtee (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Robinson (ankle), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Oliver McBurnie (thigh)