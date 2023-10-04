Newcastle vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Kylian Mbappe starts

Newcastle United entertain Paris Saint-Germain as they continue their exciting Champions League journey with Eddie Howe’s side hoping to kick-start their campaign after a goalless draw in Milan.

Kylian Mbappe is leading a newlook PSG outfit, with Luis Enrique reshaping the profile and philosophy behind the Qatari-owned side as they look to claim a first European crown after the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

A thrilling display to ease past Dortmund last time out, with goals from Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi, makes Les Parisiens one of the strongest challengers to Manchester City and Real Madrid. Howe's side defeated Burnley 2-0 last weekend, with Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak on the shoresheet.

Champions League: Newcastle vs PSG

Kick-off at 8pm BST on TNT Sports

Newcastle currently second in Group F on one point, PSG lead with three points

Dortmund host Milan in other Group F match

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Dembele, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Kolo-Muani, Goncalo Ramos, Mbappe

Newcastle without Calum Wilson and Joelinton; Mbappe starts for PSG

Newcastle United FC - Paris Saint-Germain FC

19:30 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s last European campaign came in 2012/13 when, under Alan Pardew, they reached the Europa League quarter-finals, losing to eventual runners-up Benfica.

The Magpies are unbeaten at home in Europe since a 2-1 loss to Deportivo La Coruña in the 2006 Uefa Intertoto Cup second leg.

Their record since is nine wins and five draws.

19:25 , Mike Jones

This is Newcastle’s third Champions League group stage campaign and a first since 2002/03, when they finished second in the initial group stage but were eliminated after coming third in their section behind Barcelona and Inter in the second group stage.

The Magpies’ only other group campaign came in 1997/98 when, despite opening with a 3-2 home win against Barcelona they were knocked out having finished third in Group C behind Dynamo Kyiv and PSV Eindhoven.

Eddie Howe on playing in the Champions League at St. James’ Park

19:20 , Mike Jones

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, spoke in the build-up to tonight’s match and says he is looking forward to having the home fans inside the stadium for this clash against PSG.

“It’s been a good few days for us,” he said, “We’re really looking forward to the game and can’t wait to experience the home atmosphere and what our fans create tomorrow.

“I think it’s going to be a really memorable night and hopefully our performance can make it that way too.

“I think it will be a really great moment for the club as a whole. To be back in the Champions League, at home, one of those magical nights in our stadium - I’m really looking forward to it.

“At the moment, it’s about focusing on the match and what we need to do to try and win.”

Champions League faces future rival as Saudi Arabia looks to transform Club World Cup

19:15 , Mike Jones

As Newcastle United prepare for their first Champions League home match in over 20 years, their owners have far bigger plans, that could well supersede Europe’s premier competition for decades.

The Public Investment Fund and wider Saudi Pro League are targeting Fifa’s first expanded 32-team Club World Cup, to take place in the USA in 2025, to make a major statement of their football power. Such ambitions would also have the added effect of amplifying the prestige of the revised tournament, especially if the Saudi Pro League’s teams at that point feature an even greater proportion of the world’s best players, so as to make it a rival to the Champions League

The next phase of a plan that is both a sporting project and a sportswashing project comes as Uefa have made it clear that Saudi Arabian clubs will not be allowed cross confederations to enter their competitions. Internal and informal discussions about the issue involved arguments over whether allowing such a transcontinental switch would facilitate some form of cost control given the disruptive nature of Saudi spending in the last window, but it was ultimately felt this would be an integration similar to LIV Golf. Uefa would also lose the unique leverage that comes with the Champions League.

Champions League faces future rival as Saudi Arabia looks to transform Club World Cup

19:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s last games against French opponents came in the 2012/13 Europa League group stage, when they beat Bordeaux 3-0 at home on Matchday 2 only to lose 2-0 in France on Matchday 6.

That victory on Tyneside was Newcastle’s first against Ligue 1 visitors since a 2-0 defeat of Metz in the 1996/97 Uefa Cup third round second leg; their record in between those two wins was two draws and one defeat.

19:05 , Mike Jones

This is a first-ever meeting between Newcastle and Paris in a Uefa competition, and it’s an important one.

Having won their opener against Borussia Dortmund, the visitors have a chance to really take control of proceedings in Group F with three more points if they win this evening.

19:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have lost only two of their last 19 Uefa club competition group stage matches with 10 wins and seven draws during that streak.

Will PSG inflict a third loss on the Magpies tonight?

PSG line-up

19:00 , Mike Jones

Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG tonight. He’s on the left of a three man forward line including Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo-Muani.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Dembele, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Kolo-Muani, Goncalo Ramos, Mbappe

18:55 , Mike Jones

Newcastle followed up their goalless draw at Milan by winning 8-0 at Sheffield United in the Premier League, showing their ability to balance to domestic and European commitments.

“Three games, three clean sheets, really good week,” summarised defender Dan Burn. “We were built on being solid defensively last season so it’s great to get back to that.”

Paris also followed up a good Champions League result – the 2-0 victory against Dortmund – with an excellent domestic showing as they beat Marseille 4-0, although Kylian Mbappé limped off injured.

18:52 , Mike Jones

Sky Sports are reporting that some PSG fans, calling themselves Ultras, threw missles and bottles at the police as they approached St. James’ Park.

The incident reportedly passed without any serious injuries and things have settled down as the fans, from both clubs, head to the ground before kick off.

PSG boss on facing Newcastle

18:50 , Mike Jones

“Newcastle are the team that nobody wanted from Pot 4,” Paris Saint-Germain boss, Luis Enrique, declared yesterday in reference to the draw for the Champions League group stage.

“They work well when they have the ball and press well when they don’t. They’re a top side and they’ll get great support from their fans.”

Newcastle line-up

18:46 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Eddie Howe worried over growing injury list as Newcastle prepare for PSG clash

18:40 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is facing an injury crisis ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Paris St Germain.

The 45-year-old oversaw a third successive Premier League win with a 2-0 defeat of Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, but did so having lost Harvey Barnes for at least three months while facing up to the prospect of being without key defender Sven Botman, inspirational midfielder Joelinton and England striker Callum Wilson for the clash with the French champions.

Head coach Howe said: “You can add Joe Willock to that list, so it’s a difficult moment for us injury wise. It’s that kind of season for us, with the physical demands we’re going to face.”

Eddie Howe worried over growing injury list as Newcastle prepare for PSG clash

18:35 , Mike Jones

No fewer than 12 players have plied their trade for both Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle:

David Ginola, Didier Domi, Alain Goma, Sylvain Distin, Habib Beye, David Rozehnal, Fabrice Pancrate, Hélder, Laurent Robert, Hatem Ben Arfa, Yohan Cabaye and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Ginola is no doubt the mostly fondly remembered on Tyneside, and will be at the stadium tonight as a pundit for French broadcaster Canal+.

Longstaff on playing in the Champions League

18:30 , Mike Jones

Sean Longstaff says the anticipation of playing in the Champions League is exciting but rues how quickly the games seem to come and go.

“Even looking at the fixtures it comes and goes quite fast. You’ve been waiting so long for it and then suddenly it goes over in a flash,” he said,

“It sort of felt like that in Milan – the excitement was building the day before, when we were getting ready to get on the plane, and then all of a sudden we were back in Newcastle and that’s one matchday done.

“It goes so fast so for us, it’s about taking everything in. We’re happy to be there, but also we know we’re more than good enough to play against these teams and cause them problems.”

Sean Longstaff on reaction to Newcastle’s European tour

18:25 , Mike Jones

Newcastle United are playing in the Champions League for the first time in two decades and the fans are fully embracing the moment.

They enjoyed themselves on the trip to Milan, for Newcastle’s opener, and are well prepared for tonight’s clash with PSG.

Newcastle midfielder, Sean Longstaff, shed some light on his experience with the fans after explaining how his father enjoyed the trip to Italy.

“You see the videos of them by the canal in Milan,” he said, “My old man was there and he said he absolutely loved it – he enjoyed it so it must have been a good trip!

“It’s been amazing, and we’re happy to be here. But we’re also looking to progress.”

The twin tensions which explain Newcastle and PSG’s very modern rivalry

18:20 , Mike Jones

In the months before the Newcastle takeover, as Qatar was facing increasing criticism ahead of the 2022 World Cup, there were discussions within the state over their football strategy going forward. That came amid reports they were willing to sell Paris Saint-Germain.

All of that changed the second that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed the purchase of Newcastle. From then, Qatar were sticking with PSG, going all in and potentially even further. The attempt to buy Manchester United through Sheikh Jassim soon followed.

Qatar just couldn’t be seen to exit a field as influential as football once their biggest regional rivals were entering. It was too important, especially in the aftermath of the Gulf blockade.

The twin tensions which explain Newcastle and PSG’s very modern rivalry

Newcastle vs PSG prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

Here are the latest odds and match prediction for tonight’s Champions League clash:

Newcastle win - 8/5

Draw - 27/10

PSG win - 29/20

Newcastle will use home advantage to surprise PSG with their attacking flair. It should be an entertaining encounter with goals at both ends but PSG’s star power and European experience should secure them an away win.

Newcastle 2-3 PSG.

Predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Early team news

18:05 , Mike Jones

Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are all expected to miss out for Newcastle due to injury, though Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury means the striker is a major doubt. Eddie Howe suggested Joelinton’s early subsitution against Burnley was not due to a serious issue and the Brazilian faces a late fitness test.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe appears to have overcome an ankle problem and is likely to start, but Nuno Mendes has joined a long-term injury list that also includes Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio.

How to watch Newcastle vs PSG

18:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 October at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

16:08 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Newcastle’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Tonight’s match up is an exciting one in Group F as Eddie’s Howe’s men have the chance to move to the top of the table.

They secured a draw against AC Milan on their return to the European top-flight but must now take on the Ligue 1 champions who will be led by star striker Kylian Mbappe.

PSG defeated Borussia Dortmund in their opening group game and will see tonight’s encounter at St. James’ Park as another opportunity to cement their grip on the ‘group of death’.

Les Parisiens are one of the strongest challengers to Manchester City and Real Madrid who are the favourites to win the Champions League this season and a positive outing against Newcastle would show off their credentials.

In contrast, Newcastle are finding their feet on the European stage and will want to surprise the French champions. They come into the match in good form and will certainly look to secure a first win of their campaign at home this evening.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the night so stick with us as Newcastle take on Paris Saint-Germain.