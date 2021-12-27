Will Newcastle United catch Manchester United in a rusty position when it bids to end a brutal run of fixtures with a stunning upset of their top-four chasing visitors at St. James’ Park (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies have been clobbered by Leicester City, Liverpool, and Manchester City. They’ve gotten no luck along the way and remain in the bottom three with little hope of emerging before 2022.

The only thing stopping Man United of late has been the COVID-19 outbreak at Carrington, and Ralf Rangnick says his men are healthy aside from one big name ahead of Monday’s restart.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (hamstring), Federico Fernandez (thigh), Paul Dummett (calf)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

The COVID-19 break has ended with relief to Manchester United, who are missing Paul Pogba but have everyone else is back. Raphael Varane returns after a lengthy spell out, plus Ronaldo, Greenwood, Rashford and Fernandes all start.

📋 The team news you've all been waiting for…#MUFC | #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2021

Story continues

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Transfer news

Transfer news: Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United; where should he... Transfer news: Tyler Adams to Man United, Weston McKennie to Tottenham Transfer news: USMNT’s Dest to Arsenal, Dike to Palace; Paqueta to...

Newcastle vs Manchester United, live! How to watch, stream link, team news, TV originally appeared on NBCSports.com