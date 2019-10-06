Newcastle vs Manchester United result: Player ratings as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slump to defeat

Getty

Manchester United’s misery deepened as teenager Matty Longstaff scored on his debut to seal victory for Newcastle at St James’ Park.

With pressure mounting on both managers ahead of the fixture, Steve Bruce gambled on the teenager – playing alongside his older brother Sean in the centre of midfield – and his decision paid dividends as Longstaff’s superb second-half strike proved the winner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have now gone 11 away matches without a win and produced another uninspiring display with Marcus Rashford struggling up front.

Harry Maguire had United’s best chance towards the end of the first-half as he failed to convert with his header, with the centre-back being his side’s most potent attacking force emblematic of another dire day for the club.

Here are our ratings:

