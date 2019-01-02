Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's substitutes win it for Man Utd in tough test against Newcastle

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St James' Park - PA

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows all about the importance of using your substitutes and so it proved as Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to help earn Manchester United a fourth victory in the first four league matches under the caretaker manager.

In fact only one other United manager has achieved that feat in the club’s illustrious history – Sir Matt Busby, no less, in 1946, who went on to win his first five league games – which is some achievement by Solskjaer considering the confidence-shredded desperation he inherited at Old Trafford.

The club’s former super-sub striker, who so often came on to devastating, goal-scoring effect himself throughout his career at the club, will regard this as the hardest-earned of his four wins and it is all the more important because of that.

Lukaku was only on the pitch for 38 seconds before he scored with his first touch, following up Marcus Rashford’s free-kick before Rashford added a second, and this result also came with a first clean sheet for Solskjaer even if his team did give up chances and will have to play far better than this against better opponents – starting with Tottenham Hotspur away a week on Sunday. “Walking away with one of those doughnuts is great,” the Norwegian said, nonetheless, and while he will be pleased again with Victor Lindelof his centre-half partner Phil Jones was far less convincing.

Importantly for United it closed the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to six points in that vital race for a Champions League place. Not so long ago it had been 11 points. Then Solskjaer took over. For Newcastle it means it is just one win in seven and they are in clear and present danger of getting sucked down into the relegation dog-fight not least because, curiously, their home form is so wretched.

At the end Solskjaer punched the air as he saluted the 3,300 raucous United fans high up in the Gods at the Leazes End in St James’ Park as he also embraced his players. This was a far from perfect performance from United, and Newcastle will reflect on a catalogue of missed opportunities by Christian Atsu, maybe four in all, but do not under-estimate the importance of momentum and motivation and “enjoying the journey” as Solskjaer put it.

He may have opened with a quartet of ‘winnable’ games but he has gone out and won them with 14 goals scored and an intent – and that really matters – to get United playing the way he and their fans and the club believe they should. They may be loose and fast at times but it is what is needed.

The departure of Mourinho has been liberating with, thrillingly, Rashford now so impressive as a central striker where his future undoubtedly lies. That Solksjaer could bring on Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez – fit-again – and Jesse Lingard shows the riches potentially at his disposal. He needs to harness that and intends to do so.

Afterwards Rafael Benitez looked desperately disappointed and not least because the Newcastle manager knows that it was a defeat inflicted as much by his own team’s errors as anything else while he will reflect on his own scant resources with the January transfer window now open. Benitez knew that United would come at them, that would leave them vulnerable and that their defence was far from secure. But he could not take advantage.

The use of Atsu down the Newcastle left was a weapon but although he threatened, although his pace took him clear he twice shot weakly at United goalkeeper David De Gea and then dragged another effort weakly wide before being inaccurate also in the second-half.

For the first time under Solskjaer United failed to score in the opening 45 minutes. The closest they came was when the ball ran loose in the Newcastle penalty area with Martin Dubravka reacting quickly to thwart Juan Mata as he attempted to round him.

Rashford finished well to make it 2-0 Credit: OFFSIDE

If the Newcastle goalkeeper did well then they he was undoubtedly at fault with United’s opening goal. A free-kick was won with Lukaku and Sanchez coming on before Rashford sent in a swerving, dipping ‘knuckleball’ shot from 30 yards that Dubravka spilled.

The “Cristiano (Ronaldo) hit”, Solskjaer later called it. As Dubravka attempted to pounce on the rebound the onrushing Lukaku beat him to it to side-foot into the net from close-range. Dubravka hurt his hand but it was wounded pride that was more painful.

Newcastle tried to respond. They pushed on and gaps opened up and United sprung quickly as they turned over possession. From it Lukaku and Rashford quickly combined before Sanchez collected the ball on the edge of the Newcastle area, threading a clever toe-poke of a pass through to Rashford who had equally smartly pulled away into space.

The defenders were drawn to Sanchez. Rashford took one touch and steered a side-footed shot past Dubravka to settle the result. It was a calm finish by the 21-year-old who is such an exciting talent.

It was only a question then of whether United would increase their advantage and Paul Pogba should have done when he rounded Dubravka only to shoot into the side-netting. For Newcastle the game was up.

10:21PM

Rafa Benitez sees positives in defeat

We made a mistake for the first goal then when we were doing better they score on teh counter-attack. The second half we started quite well, had some situations where we went quite close, to be there, be close, if you analyse how we concede, during the game it was really close. We know the final third is the key, you pay big money for players who make the difference. You have to give our players credit, they were in the game, these kind of games just one mistake makes the difference. I don't talk about transfer window and I don't talk about the takeover. I talk with Lee Charnley almost every day but I don't talk about it.

10:11PM

Ole Solskjaer analysis

The fourth clean sheet from open play on the spin! First clean sheet from set pieces. The performance second half we controlled it more, first half was too slow, too many touches, too many square passes.

How are you going to choose between Lukaku and Rashford?

You can play with two of them. One can play on the right, two through the middle. Gives me options. We go to Dubai and work on a bit of fitness. It's a good time now you need a bit of fitness.

10:07PM

Man Utd players share their thoughts

Marcus Rashford post-match

They were difficult to break down, when we could counter they were open and we had to make the right decisions, it took longer than we wanted but we won in the end. From that distance is difficult to score so you want to make it as difficult as possible for the goalkeeper to give the lads a chance to score. The key was hard work today.

Romelu Lukaku on Pogba not passing to him to set up an open goal:

I had words with him after.

On Solskjaer:

It's totally different, we're learning a lot especially on the offensive side. So far so good, we need to keep going.

9:54PM

FULL TIME

Four wins in a row for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd. What a difference a change of manager can make.

9:53PM

90 mins +6 - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 2

Man Utd have a four vs three (again) but Lukaku wastes it with a poor shot straight down the barrel at the goal. That'll probably be the last exciting thing that happens here.

9:51PM

90 mins +4 - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 2

All of a sudden Man Utd are away! Pogba runs through on goal, the goalie comes off his line, Pogba easily goes round him... then shoots into the side netting. The home crowd enjoyed that one.

9:49PM

90 mins+2 - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 2

Six minutes of stoppage time to come apparently, which seems harsh since most of the Newcastle supporters are either already leaving or considering when the best time to depart might be. Yedlin can't run anymore but Newcastle have used up all their substitutions... so he's a passenger.

9:48PM

90 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 2

Yedlin's landed horribly while trying to win the ball off Sanchez and is in a bit of distress/mild pain. He needs a while to get back up but is fine to walk off the pitch.

9:44PM

87 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 2

There are a couple of injuries that eat some time and then Rashford leaves the pitch to be replaced by Lingard.

9:41PM

84 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 2

Lukaku's first touch is excellent here though! De Gea kicks a long pass right onto his chest... and then Lukaku boots the ball to the goalkeeper. The opposition goalkeeper. It's not a shot... surely... but if that was a pass then I might suggest it's an area of his game which can be improved.

9:38PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL

A counter-attack puts Man Utd 2 v 2, Lukaku finds Sanchez, who has Rashford standing in miles of space. Rashford thinks about it and finishes into the bottom corner, great finish.

9:37PM

79 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 1

Brilliant turn by Rashford. He spins on the ball and gets away from a tackle by doing so before sending Pogba into the box. Pogba's next pass is blocked and he celebrates by getting revenge on Shelvey by kicking him.

Lukaku's first touch isn't great at times but he's managed to keep a move flowing here... and Rashford is in!

9:35PM

78 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 1

ATSUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU has shot wide from 20 yards and this is the best effort he's hit all night. That's not saying much. Wide, waist high and out for a goalkick.

9:32PM

75 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 1

Pogba is all fired up now because Shelvey has caught him with a really nasty late, hack of a tackle. Other players try to calm him down and now the referee is dealing with him... but to be fair to Pogba, that's not nice.

Here's a stat for you: Lukaku’s (38 seconds) was the third fastest goal from a substitute in the PL this season after Daniel Sturridge v West Ham (24) and Leon Balogun v Crystal Palace (25 seconds).

9:30PM

72 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 1

Phil Jones has just tried to play the stupidest offside trap I think I've ever seen. There are bodies all around him, he has his arms near wrapped around Rondon, then sprints 10 yards to try and catch him offside... playing him entirely onside. Luckily the ball bounces through to De Gea. Newcastle don't look to have many ideas on where to score here but if there is a way, it seems likely it'll be something Shelvey does.

9:27PM

69 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 1

Lukaku is playing through the middle but so is Rashford, which might make this an old school 4-4-Man Utd-2. Pogba appears to be on the right of midfield too, so it could also be a 4-3-1-2, but Sanchez is definitely wide left so that makes no sense. You have to find a way to get all these attackers on the pitch somehow I suppose.

9:21PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!

LUKAKU SCORES IMMEDIATELY!

Rashford shoots, it bounces just in front of the goalkeeper and he can't gather it! Lukaku steams in and stabs the ball home before Dubravka can get gloves on it! For a moment it looked like that might be a foul but Lukaku gets nothing but ball. What a substitution!

9:21PM

64 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Martial and Mata off, Lukaku and Sanchez on. That should help. Mata has slowed everything down, Martial wasn't having any luck on the left wing.

Free-kick for Man Utd about 25 yards out. Rashford fancies it.

9:20PM

63 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle are the better team here and keep running at Man Utd, causing problems with their energy and pace. There's a lack of quality though. Man Utd are taking too long to get the ball forward and Newcastle can get into their defensive shape, block the space then start counter-attacks. Benitez has played this perfectly. So far.

9:18PM

60 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Atsu drives at goal again but the boy cannot shoot from distance. Another effort is pulled wide of the far post, caught between being a bad effort to score or an even worse cross.

Shelvey has just played pass of the night and sent Perez through between Shaw and Jones. Perez's first touch isn't good enough and his shot is easily saved.

Jones has been awful. Phil Jones levels of Phil Jonesing going on here.

9:15PM

57 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Urgh people keep giving the ball away. Both teams are guilty of it. Newcastle drop into a 5-4-1 out of possession and start the equivalent of a naval war, daring Man Utd to shoot or chip a ball near their 700 defenders and see what happens.

newcastle shape

9:11PM

54 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Valencia is getting much higher up the pitch now. Presumably solskjaer switched him from 'Mourinho mode' to 'Man Utd Way' during the break.

Rashford tricks his way into the box but hits a shot out for a throw-in on his left foot.

Diame is replaced by Shelvey... and his first touch hands possession to Man Utd immediately.

9:08PM

51 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Yedlin clears and the ball comes off Martial's boot but the only people in the stadium who don't know it are the referee and the linesman. Man Utd keep the ball moving from the throw but they've started really slowly again, there's no lungbusting, energetic pressing going on, more patient passing. Newcastle are defending really well, there's no space for the red shirts to move into.

9:05PM

48 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Early booking for Lindelof, who can't believe it. He goes for a header, is barged out the way and sticks his hand out to touch the ball... so really I'm not sure what it is he's complaining about.

Atsu hits an early, as in 4:30am early, cross into the box but De Gea can just stand and catch it.

9:03PM

KICK OFF 2

We're back. Goals please.

Also, this is a great banner:

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

9:00PM

A game of two lefts

Matic, Shaw and Martial are the ones seeing most of the ball and it's on that left side. Pogba is moving out towards the ball too, which means Man Utd are weirdly balanced, or rather, aren't. Newcastle are passing quickly towards their forwards when they have the chance to.

And again they're passing is focused down the left. We need more right.

8:53PM

Shots on goal

The spectacular orange one was one of Atsu's efforts.

8:48PM

HALF TIME

Meh. This one started OK and has descended slowly into near-Mourinho levels of medium. Newcastle have defended well, the crowd's pretty quiet, United keep slowing things down in the final third.

8:44PM

45 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Atsu gets a bash from Matic while contesting a header and goes down for a minute or so. His boot came off too so he might have had his ankle scraped by some studs too, which I can confirm is not enjoyable.

Mata keeps passing sideways. If he could stop doing that, United might not let Newcastle get back into shape so easily.

8:41PM

42 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Pogba takes another wee kick, this time on the right and wins a foul for it. Mata comes over to take... it's a decent whip and is headed over by Phil Jones. I'm pretty sure even Phil Jones' friends would refer to him only as Phil Jones. Never just Phil.

8:38PM

39 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Credit: AFP

Martial has just taken a ball to the face on the volley from about five yards. It's cold too. For one of the first times ever, I can be honest when I say that I am glad not to be Martial right now. That will change in about two minutes when he's alright again.

8:35PM

36 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Good play from Newcastle! They get Yedlin in behind the defence on the right, he crosses to Rondon, who holds off Lindelof and heads over the bar from 12 yards.

Solskjaer is shouting instructions at his team from the sidelines.

8:33PM

34 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Oooohhhh alarm call for Newcastle as Rashford, then Mata, nearly have a chance to shoot from close range at the goalkeeper. Mata is denied by a decent save by De Gea but Dummett is sleeping and lets Mata run into space he shouldn't.

Lascelles is lucky to be on the pitch still and has thrown himself into another hard challenge on Pogba inside the box. It's not a foul but let's just say Lascelles didn't seem too fussed about what happened, as long as he left something on his man.

8:30PM

31 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle are defending well, denying space for United to shoot. Pogba manages to create some with a little touch on the edge of the box but drags his shot wide of the far post.

8:28PM

28 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Man Utd pass it around Newcastle's half for a bit and Lascelles earns himself a yellow card by going in late and wild on Herrera, sending him flying.

8:25PM

25 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

NUTMEG! Rondon nutmegs Shaw to make the score an unofficial 2-0. Here's a cool photograph of an unrelated incident:

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Man Utd are focusing all their attacks down the left wing and it's hard to tell if that's because Pogba and Martial are there... or beacuse Mata is doing so little on the other side that they're avoiding him.

Rashford has a chance to score as the ball drops over the top of the defence but Dubravka saves, then Martial bundles his way through into the box and lifts a shot onto the roof of the net after a nice one-two reverse pass from Mata, who is supposed to be wide right but is playing as a 10.

8:21PM

22 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle drop deep as Man Utd keep the ball in their half and there's not enough movement ahead of the man on the ball for passes to go forward. Newcastle soaking up pressure and waiting to pounce on the counter.

8:19PM

19 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Massive cheers in St James' Park as Paul Pogba is nutmegged.

Credit: REUTERS

The referee is letting the game flow and refusing to give free-kicks for soft little touches. Newcastle are still looking for long searching passes to Atsu, stretching the defence and testing Lindelof and Jones. Atsu's in again doing the same thing... but he can't get his shot to trouble the goalie.

8:16PM

16 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Phil Jones is peaking right now. He's knocked a couple of horror headers straight to Newcastle players and now he's lost control near his own box and has had to sprint at 100mph to get back and make a recovery slide tackle to stop Rondon scoring a one v one. It's dreadful defending from him.

Newcastle are enjoying a good bit of pressure here, they're really pushing Man Utd back... but the counter's on now! Pogba shows a lovely bit of skill to flick the ball onto his own heel and chop inside, Martial carries on as he goes down... and it's a corner.

8:14PM

14 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Chance! Atsu's first touch wins him the chance to get a shot at goal, controlling a high ball superbly while under pressure from Herrera, but his effort is a bit more like a cross than a shot.

Atsu's in again now. Newcastle knocking the ball forward and chasing it up. Atsu comes inside from the left again, does a little stepover and then stabs a shot straight at De Gea.

8:12PM

13 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Lascelles just barges into Rashford to send him flying as the striker chases a ball into the channel. I don't really understand how it's not a foul since it's not as if the defender is easing Rashford off the ball or using his balance, he's gone full Sunday League on him and bodychecked him to the floor. Ah well.

Lascelles has given Rashford another little dint from behind, catching him just below the knee with a tackle from behind. There's no malice in it.

8:09PM

10 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Free-kick to United wide left. Rashford wants it, has a punt and the ball bobbles in front of the goalkeeper, he parries it away... and Phil Jones uses all his skill to ensure that he knocks the ball out for a goal kick rather than winning his team a corner.

8:08PM

8 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Mata doesn't have the same acceleration or speed that Lingard brings and he can't get close enough to Newcastle players to tackle them when possession is lost.

Newcastle fans aren't happy that their team is passing backwards to keep possession rather than launch a series of counter-attacks. Disgruntled 'aaaaawwwww's ring out at St James', presumably followed by many arms being thrown out. Then turn to the person beside you and moan about how they need to get the ball forward.

8:04PM

5 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

It's a little bit slower from Man Utd at the start of this one than the previous three matches but they have already caused problems around the Newcastle area. Martial makes a dangerous run into the box but is crowded out, Pogba uses a burst of pace to leave his maker standing and then drills a low hard one at the goalie but it's saved.

8:02PM

3 mins - Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle are a 3-4-3 and looking to hit balls into space in the channels for Perez and Atsu to chase, keeping Shaw and Valencia nearer their own box. They're also pressing high up the pitch, trying to keep United guessing as they attempt to pass out from the back.

8:00PM

KICK OFF

Here we go!

7:57PM

Players in the tunnel

It's a pretty narrow corridor at St James' Park that the players come down to go out on the pitch.

newcastle vs Man Utd

And they're on the turf now. Cue the quite annoying Premier League music, please.

7:48PM

Rafa Benitez pre-match

It will be a tough game for sure but we are confident if we do things well we can win. We have to do everything right. Winning games in a row would be fantastic for us, we know it will be touch but still have confidence. The key is to do things right, it's a good team so they'll find a way to frustrate us. You have to attack but don't be exposed. We have to find each balance, it's not easy, we have to do everything perfectly to have a chance. They believe. They have seen analysis of last games and the strengths.

7:38PM

United's insane bench

Lukaku, Lingard, Sanchez, Fred and Young. That's a combined 9billion space dollars worth of player to call on should United need it.

7:35PM

Solskjaer pre-match words

7:34PM

In context...

Man Utd might be The Best Team In The World again but let's just remember who they've beaten. Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth aren't exactly giants of the footballing world but before you start furiously typing your angry tweets at me (@jj_bull btw), the manner in which United won those games was from a different planet to Mourinho's style.

Solskjaer has sent the defensive line about 10 metres higher up the pitch and his forwards engaging the enemy near the opposition the box. Players like Lingard, Rashford and Pogba are allowed to run forward and boy, what a difference that makes. There's energy in that team now and whether Mourinho's tactics were dulling them or his attitude, the mood has lifted immediately.

7:26PM

7:19PM

Sheeeeearer

Credit: REUTERS

Well here's a shocker, Alan Shearer is in the crowd tonight to watch his beloved Newcastle United. Shearer was, of course, eternally linked with a move to Man Utd during his playing days but turned down Alex Ferguson twice. The second time he ended up moving to Newcastle for £15million, which if you happen to be born at some point after the 90s and weren't aware, was a mental amount of money at the time. He was amazing too, one of the best ever Premier League strikers.

Sadly, nobody knows the whereabouts of Alan Shearer today.

7:12PM

Mike Phelan is back

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Here he is, posing for the front cover of his new album, called 'Phelan Fine'.

This is not true.

7:02PM

Starting lineups

6:59PM

Hello there!

And welcome to the Ole Solskjaer show! Man Utd this, Man Utd that but WAIT! There are two teams playing tonight and one is managed by a master of tactical thinking. That's right, Ole Gunnar... sorry, Rafa Benitez has his sights set on avoiding relegation and imagine how annoyed he must be that Jose Mourinho left before this match. It was a nailed on 0-0 back in those days.

Now it's a different story. Man Utd are back, ferocious and full of fun - like the old days - but we have seen this before. The new manager bounce is in full... bounce... and Man Utd have some incredibly gifted players who like bouncing. How will Benitez try and cut them down? Can he? Will it be one of those boring low block defend defend defend games while United are in full attack attack attack mode?

The teams will be with us soon and we might be able to figure out the answer from there! I'd guess Newcastle will be a deep lying 5-4-1 and Man Utd an attack minded 4-2-3-1.