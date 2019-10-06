Newcastle vs Manchester United, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Newcastle United have won only one match so far this Premier League season - Action Images via Reuters

5:20PM

Half-time: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Two teams short on confidence in wet weather, it was always going to be a bit like this, wasn't it? Both teams have had chances, however, with Maguire's header and Almirón's run in behind the best of the two sides' respective efforts.

Steve Bruce will probably be the happier of the two managers at half-time, but it's not total panic stations for Solskjaer yet.

5:18PM

Half-time: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Man Utd are happy to just knock the ball around halfway until referee Mike Dean blows his whistle.

Saint-Maximin went down awkwardly at the end of the half - he has looked threatening at times, it will be interesting to see if he comes back out for the second half.

5:16PM

44 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Joelinton fouls Tuanzebe, who has looked good for Man Utd, on halfway as Man Utd look to attack.

Schar heads away a Dalot cross over the bar. It was a good cross and Pereira was behind the Newcastle defender so he had to intervene.

It's a great follow-up corner, too, and Maguire loses his marker. He has a free header on goal but he clips it wide. A massive chance and it should have been 1-0 Man Utd.

Maguire looks gutted.

5:13PM

42 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle come back through Almirón, before Joelinton half-heads a cross that skids to Willems, who has a shot that is blocked and goes for a corner.

But Sean Longstaff's corner is poor and De Gea has goal kick.

5:11PM

41 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Mata and Rashford work the ball nicely in the Newcastle half as Man Utd work their way deep into Newcastle territory.

Pereira on the half-turn, dribbles, and then gets a long-range shot away at Dubravka but it's easy for the Newcastle keeper.

5:10PM

39 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Almirón is in behind and he has a one-on-one with De Gea! There's no flag but the Newcastle striker takes an age to shoot, and Maguire gets back to block his effort. That was the best chance of the game so far.

5:09PM

37 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

A sloppy Tuanzebe gives the ball away to Sean Longstaff, but the Man Utd defender works back well to win the ball back.

Man Utd look very comfortable on the ball, and they have had a lot of possession, but they are lacking penetration. Fred attempts a lob to no one and Dubravka laps the ball up easily.

5:06PM

35 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

A great ball from Matty Longstaff finds Willems, who feeds Saint-Maximin down the left, before the Frenchman attempts some step-over trickery and wins a corner.

Young is fouled while carrying out the clearing header though, and Man Utd can clear easily.

5:03PM

32 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Steve Bruce wanted some fight and he's got it. Man Utd, although they have not been poor by any stretch, have had to fight for everything.

They eventually make their way up the field with admirable patience, Young and Fred exchanging passes regularly, before a risky pass to Mata skids off the turf for a goal kick.

5:01PM

30 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Schär gets to it first at the near post and glances a header goalwards, but it's just over the bar. That was a chance.

Yellow card to McTominay after Manchester Utd lose possession. That was a stonewall booking and, any worse, it could have been red. His studs were up, but he did pull his leg away slightly.

VAR did check and decided yellow is correct.

Steve Bruce will be very happy with this opening half an hour.

4:59PM

28 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle counter! Joelinton and Alvirón combine well before feeding Matty Longstaff just on the edge of the box.

He takes it on the half volley, De Gea's beaten, and it hits the bar! What a moment that would have been.

Newcastle corner to come...

4:57PM

26 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Joelinton nearly intercepts a pass to Maguire - that would have been really dangerous!

Saint-Maximin then pops up with the ball, but he is trying to do everything himself; he dribbles well but is eventually dispossessed after travelling too far.

Following that dispossession, Young finds himself in another cross-able position on the left, but Newcastle head away again as no Man Utd player attacks the ball.

4:54PM

23 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

James is fouled again - this time by Longstaff - and Young has another chance to whip a cross in. He does just that but it is headed away by Schär.

Man Utd come straight back, however, before an audacious attempt at a cross from James results in a goal kick for Newcastle.

4:53PM

21 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Schär gives away a clumsy free-kick down in the left corner as he bundles into James.

This could be dangerous for Newcastle, as Young whips the free-kick in from the left corner flag, but it's too close to Dubravka who takes with ease.

200 days since Man Utd have scored a goal from a set-piece, incidentally.

4:51PM

19 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Lascelles tracks back superbly to put in a great tackle on Rashford as it seemed as if Man Utd were building strongly down the right.

Man Utd continue pushing, but Rashford is caught offside. Newcastle are not defending too deep, then.

4:48PM

17 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford, Dalot and Pereira intertwine cutely before Mata gets in behind! But the flag is up and Man Utd's first chance goes begging.

Newcaslte are straight back on the counter after a lovely ball from Yedlin, but Newcastle's attempted cross is headed away well by Tuanzebe.

4:46PM

15 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Pereira is dispossessed by Shaun Longstaff before the former is fouled by Clark as he tried to regain possession. James stumbled as Man Utd looked to build an attack and Newcastle are able to clear.

A frustrated James then takes out a charging Yedlin and he is lucky to escape a booking.

Newcastle take the free-kick quickly - they have clearly decided that pace is best.

It comes to nothing, however, and Yedlin receives a yellow card himself (probably in frustration) after he lunges in with studs showing and gets none of the ball.

4:43PM

12 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

There is danger for Man Utd as a tame backpass is almost intercepted by Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman then does get a shot away, however, from the resulting clearance, and it is well struck but it does not trouble De Gea.

4:40PM

8 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle's back five remains strong, however, and Rashford cannot prevent a slightly wayward pass from trickling out for a throw-in. Yedlin clears before Man Utd play the ball back to De Gea, whose pass is inaccurate and, like his opposite number Dubravka's earlier effort, sails out for a throw-in.

4:37PM

6 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Man Utd with the patient build-up play as they make their way into Newcastle territory. But Ashley Young is not able to control a pass on the greasy surface and Newcastle get the throw-in and clear.

Young Matty Longstaff has started energetically, too, as Dubravka's clearance flies straight for a throw-in and Manchester United will launch another attack.

4:34PM

4 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Free-kick to Newcastle on the edge of the Man Utd box after Almirón gets on the wrong side of Fred, and the Brazilian gives him a little tug of the shirt and trips him, too. He receives a yellow card.

The free-kick is blocked by Man Utd's wall and, as James look to break for Man Utd, Yedlin gets back well to clear.

The referee today is Mike Dean, by the way.

4:32PM

2 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Great start from Newcastle as Saint-Maximin charges straight at the Man Utd back four. He threads a pass to Almirón on the edge of the box who tries to cross in, but it's well blocked by Maguire and Man Utd clear from the corner.

4:31PM

Weather update from St James' Park

The teams are on their way out, at a slippery St James' Park.

4:22PM

Steve Bruce speaks to Sky Sports

Nothing drastic [with today's team selection] - but I had to change something. Ciaran Clark trains every day like it's his last so he certainly deserves an opportunity. [On the Longstaff brothers playing together in the Premier League for the first time] It's not often you get two brothers playing for the same team. The young one has caught my eye with his energy and the way that he plays, so I'm sure he will do great. You do not get a lot of time these days; we are seven games in and we have played some of the top teams in the division. I'm still coming to terms with players that I haven't even seen play yet. We need a big performance today. Hopefully we will get the response that we need.

Steve Bruce has made five changes from the team that lost 5-0 to Leicester City last week Credit: REUTERS

4:17PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to Sky Sports

Solskjaer confirmed that both Victor Lindelof and Jesse Lingard suffered injuries in Thursday's draw to AZ Alkmaar, with the former suffering a back injury that Solskjaer suggested was due to the artificial pitch.

Regarding the injury crisis, he said: "You have to look for solutions. The players that are injured will come back whenever they come back.

"It's a great group of players to work with."

Regardless, Solskjaer said that he was completely confident in the abilities of 21-year-old Axel Tuanzebe to fill the void left by Lindelof.

4:08PM

Premier League table

Let's have a look at how the results in those 2pm kick-offs have left the standings.

Arsenal are now third, only trailing Manchester City by a point thanks to a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates along with City's home defeat to Wolves.

Chelsea move up to fifth following their 4-1 win at Southampton, while Wolves have leapfrogged Manchester United into 11th following their shock victory.

4:00PM

In case you have missed it...

Two late Adama Traore goals have given Wolves a 2-0 win against champions Manchester City at the Etihad. That leaves Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Wolves now up to 11th.

It is Wolves' first top-flight win at Manchester City since 1979.

3:56PM

Pre-match reading

There's no doubt that things are not all too rosy up in the north west, but here are the thoughts of our Northern Football correspondent on where it's all going wrong for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have only won one of their last five Premier League matches Credit: GETTY IMAGES

3:43PM

Team news

Is this the weakest Manchester United team of the Premier League era?

Jesse Lingard misses out after injuring his hamstring against AZ Alkmaar, while Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are out with respective ankle and thigh problems.

�� Team news ��



Here's how #MUFC line up on Tyneside for #NEWMUN...



— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2019

There’s a Premier League debut for teenage midfielder Matty Longstaff as well as a first Premier League outing of the season for Ciaran Clark – who comes in for Paul Dummett in central defence.

And, in front of the Longstaff brothers, there is a further change, with Allan Saint-Maximin replacing Christian Atsu. Saint-Maximin's only previous start for United came against Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Dwight Gayle will make his first Newcastle appearance since May 2018 if he comes off the bench today.

TEAM NEWS



Here's how Newcastle United will line up for this afternoon's @premierleague visit of @ManUtd. #NUFCpic.twitter.com/60c8pjHB96



— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 6, 2019

3:34PM

Good afternoon all!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Newcastle United versus Manchester United at St James' Park.

Two of Sir Alex Ferguson's old boys will go head-to-head today when Steve Bruce's Newcastle welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United to St James' Park with both in need of a win, and his influence could well be at play.

A win for Manchester United would be a huge morale boost for the squad ahead of the international break, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

United have made their worst start to a league season in 30 years and the club's latest 0-0 draw against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday extended their winless run on the road to 10 games across all competitions.

Solskjaer has been criticised for the side's disappointing performances with United finding themselves in 11th place in the Premier League table.

"For us to get a result (at Newcastle) is vital now. I think it will change the mood. The boys can go away on their international break and freshen up their heads," Solskjaer told Sky Sports ahead of the game. "Of course you don't enjoy not winning games. You put your heart, life and soul into this job. If you win games you are happier, your mood changes but it doesn't mean your performances have been better - results change mood."

Solskjaer however praised the fans for sticking with the side and assured them that the team is working hard to "pay them back for their loyalty."

Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Bruce has revealed that Ferguson, under whom he enjoyed such success as a player at Manchester United, is only a phone call away when problems arise.

Asked if he had spoken to him recently, the Magpies boss said:

"I've spoken to him a couple of times. I always ring him for a bit of advice now and again. I saw him on Monday night at Old Trafford. "He has been terrific, and not just for me. For any other manager, if there is ever a time you need a bit of advice, he is always there to help you."

Asked what Ferguson had said to him on Monday evening, Bruce replied with a smile: "You don't want to know."

Bruce was part of the United team which famously won 1-0 at St James' in March 1996 courtesy of Eric Cantona's goal as they reeled in Kevin Keegan's Newcastle to deny them a first league title since 1927.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles as he built a series of teams which also dominated in Europe, although the club has found the going tougher since his retirement in 2013.

Bruce said: