Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

A chilly St James' Park is the location for what could be a cracking Premier League encounter in a rare Saturday night time slot. Man Utd have had to make the 150-mile trip to the North East by bus today after their flight was cancelled due to the inclement weather, with Erik ten Hag's side having revenge on their minds after a 3-0 Carabao Cup humbling by Newcastle at Old Trafford exactly a month ago tonight.

Despite the continued Champions League chaos that has left their chances of last-16 qualification hanging by a thread after the midweek thriller in Istanbul, Man United are actually in excellent form domestically, with five wins from their last six games putting them sixth and only five points off Manchester City in second. Ten Hag will be further boosted this evening by the return of Marcus Rashford from his European suspension.

Newcastle begin the night just one place and one point behind their opponents in the table, also closing in on the top four having beaten the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea at home of late despite an ongoing injury crisis. Eddie Howe's side will be driven by a sense of injustice after the controversial penalty decision that cost them a crucial win away in Paris on Tuesday. Follow Manchester United vs Newcastle live below!

The Magpies have one of the best home records in the league, and while the Red Devils are strong on the road domestically they tend not to score often - which will worry them against a very solid defence.

Their best bet is Newcastle are exhausted and impacted by their injuries, something which they've dealt with well in the last couple of games.

Newcastle to win, 1-0.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be boosted tonight by the return of Marcus Rashford.

The England forward missed Wednesday's hectic 3-3 draw with Galatasaray following his controversial sending off in Copenhagen, but is back and free to play domestically.

Rasmus Hojlund and Antony will also be fit after returning from injury in Istanbul, while it remains to be seen if young Kobbie Mainoo will return to the starting lineup here.

Erik ten Hag's own injury list remains lengthy however, with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo all still out, along with the unavailable Jadon Sancho.

Tyrell Malacia has had a setback that will keep him out until early next year, while this game will come too soon for Mason Mount.

Newcastle team news

Injury-hit Newcastle are without 11 first-team players in total for tonight's big game on Tyneside.

Sean Longstaff remains sidelined with an ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Joe Willock is out due to the recurrence of an Achilles issue.

Harvey Barnes (foot) is also yet to resume training, while Eddie Howe has pleaded for patience with Sven Botman's slow return from a knee injury.

Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson and Javier Manquillo are also still out injured, while Sandro Tonali is banned.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome to Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE!

Exactly one month after their latest Carabao Cup showdown, Newcastle and Manchester United renew hostilities at a freezing St James' Park tonight.

Erik ten Hag's visitors will be eager to avenge that dismal 3-0 home loss that ended the defence of their first major trophy since 2017 - achieved with victory over Newcastle at Wembley back in February - with a whimper and piled more pressure on the under-fire Dutchman.

United's domestic form has improved greatly since then, with five wins from their last six matches taking them up to sixth and only four points shy of the top four as things stand.

However, they remain an utterly chaotic proposition in Europe, with Wednesday night's six-goal thriller against Galatasaray leaving their last-16 hopes hanging by a thin thread with only one match to go - against dominant Bayern Munich.

Hoping to exploit that ongoing defensive chaos and repeated goalkeeping blunders from Andre Onana is a Newcastle team that start the night just one point and one place behind their opponents in the table.

Eddie Howe is battling an ongoing injury crisis on Tyneside, but has still seen his side brush aside the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea on home soil over recent weeks.

They were also so tantalisingly close to another famous win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, only for a hugely contentious late penalty decision to damage their own chances of Champions League progression.

Kick-off in this rare Saturday night time slot for the Premier League is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates from the game. Before then, we'll have all the latest team news, the thoughts of both managers and much more.