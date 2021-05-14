Is Newcastle vs Manchester City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Having battled against relegation all season long, the pressure is now off Newcastle United after three wins in the last five took them clear of the bottom three.

The challenge now for Steve Bruce is to keep racking up the points and confidence - they could still reasonably finish as high as 13th - ahead of a more competitive campaign next term.

That starts with hosting Manchester City on Friday night, who have recently been crowned Premier League champions.

City might have something of a hangover in this first match back as a result - but the squad is good enough and deep enough to make changes and remain competitive, especially with a Champions League final on the horizon and all players wanting to be involved.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 14 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Fabian Schar is suspended for the home side and joins an injured quintet in missing the game. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, midfielder Isaac Hayden, winger Ryan Fraser and striker Callum Wilson are all out for Newcastle.

Man City will be without Kevin de Bruyne, who is injured, but otherwise have a full squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

NEW: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

MCI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Foden

Odds

Newcastle - 23/2

Draw - 27/5

City - 3/10

Prediction

The Magpies might make a bit of a game of it if they’re not directed to put 10 behind the ball at all times, but ultimately City’s players are trying to earn a spot in the team for the European Cup final - they’ll find a way through eventually. Newcastle 1-3 Man City.

