Is Newcastle vs Man City on TV? How to watch, channel and live stream online today

Newcastle host Manchester City in the tie of the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight.

Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final last season, where they were defeated by Manchester United at Wembley, but Eddie Howe’s side got the worst possible draw when they landed the European champions at St James Park.

City will be attempting to regain the Carabao Cup this season and have a strong record in the competition under Pep Guardiola. Last season’s treble winners have won every game they have played so far this campaign, including a 1-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at the Etihad.

Here's everything you need to know before the Carabao Cup tie tonight

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 27 September at the Etihad Stadium.

Will it be shown on TV?

Newcastle vs Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage kicking off from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game via Sky Go.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

What is the team news?

Newcastle have been rocked by the news that summer signing Harvey Barnes has been ruled out for “months” with a foot injury picked up in the 8-0 win over Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s men are already stretched, with Joelinton and Joe Willock also currently sidelined.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will serve the first game of his three-match suspension after he was sent off against Nottingham Forest. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kalvin Phillips will be given a rare start and also said to expect several changes from his first-choice team. Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are available but City are without John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Odds

Newcastle 8/5

Draw 5/2

Man City 6/4

When is the fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw takes place after the match between Newcastle and Manchester City and will be televised from St James’ Park. The draw will follow after full time, starting between 10-10:10pm.

When will the fourth round fixtures be played?

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 30 October.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.