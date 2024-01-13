Newcastle vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Newcastle vs Man City – LIVE!

Premier League champions Manchester City travel to Newcastle today boosted by some big returns. Unbeaten since winning the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia last month, Pep Guardiola’s side look as if they are clicking into gear and welcomed back both Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku during their recent FA Cup win over Huddersfield.

Erling Haaland, however, will be missing for the game as his foot injury continues. Still, as much as City are favourites, Newcastle have built all their success under Eddie Howe on their form at St James’ Park. Though they were beaten there on Boxing Day by Nottingham Forest, they have proven to be one of the most fearsome home outfits in England.

Last season, the two teams contested a thrilling 3-3 draw on Tyneside and with Newcastle’s morale lifted after beating bitter rivals Sunderland, it could be another entertaining clash. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Newcastle vs Man City latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST, St James' Park

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Newcastle team news: Joelinton missing

Man City team news: Erling Haaland injured

Prediction: Man City to win again

Newcastle vs Man City: Latest odds

16:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle to win: 4/1

Draw: 10/3

Man City to win: 11/20

Newcastle vs Man City: Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden

15:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Man City boss is pleased to see the England international take up the mantle alongside Julian Alvarez as the team's key attacker without Erling Haaland.

“Really pleased,” he said of their impact.

“I think Phil is playing one of the best moments I’ve ever seen since we are together.

“He loves to play football and he has been decisive in terms of goals, assists, rhythms and everything and Julian since the start of the season as well.

“Both are really, really important because they have a sense of goal to create something. They are really important.

“But of course we miss Erling a lot. Hopefully he can come back and play the last three, four, five months of the season without problems.”

(REUTERS)

Erling Halaand release clause: Man City striker 'available for £86m' amid Real Madrid dream

15:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland could be sold for just £86million (€100million) this summer as the Manchester City striker dreams of a move to Real Madrid.

Spanish publication AS claim the striker has a two-tiered release clause in his contract which will become active this summer.

Read the full story here!

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Erling Haaland injury: Pep Guardiola reveals when Man City striker should return after setback

15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City will be without Erling Haaland until the end of January due to his lingering foot injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner has not played since the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on December 6 with an issue described as "bone stress reaction".

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Man City: Head to head (h2h) history and results

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle wins: 73

Draws: 41

Man City wins: 76

Newcastle vs Man City: Score prediction today

15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to see City losing this given Newcastle’s recent run, even despite their success at St James’ under Howe.

Man City to win 2-1.

(REUTERS)

Man City team news vs Newcastle today

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Guardiola, meanwhile, has again ruled Haaland out of making a long-awaited comeback. De Bruyne and Doku are back, although John Stones is still injured. Bernardo Silva, however, is expected to recover from illness.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle team news vs Man City today

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle’s injury list remains lengthy. All of Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope will be unavailable. Not too many changes from their win over Sunderland are expected.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Man City: TV channel and live stream today

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 5pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Newcastle's clash with Manchester City.

Kick-off from St James' Park is at 5.30pm BST.