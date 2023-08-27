Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Newcastle host Liverpool in a tantilising fixture early in this Premier League season. Both teams are expected to challenge for the Champions League spots this year and with plenty of competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, today’s encounter could be a crucial one come the end of the season.

Both teams have made mixed starts to the new campaign with Newcastle looking slightly stronger of the two despite being lower in the tabel. Eddie Howe’s men were impressive winners against Aston Villa on the opening day but were edged out 1-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, started their campaign with a shaky draw away at Chelsea before sweeping Bournemouth aside 3-1 despite of a red card for Alexis Mac Allister. New signing Wataru Endo could make his full debut for the Reds after coming on as a substitute against the Cherries and he’ll need to quickly get to grips with the Premier League against a Newcastle side on the rise.

Newcastle vs Liverpool - LIVE

Newcastle host Liverpool at St. James’ Park with kick off at 4.30pm

Alexis Mac Allister is available after having his red card rescinded

Joelinton is set to be fit despite taking a knock against Man City

Newcastle United FC - Liverpool FC

Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

15:08 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

Newcastle vs Liverpool

12:20 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s barnstorming Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool.

This intriguing encounter could have future ramifications on the top four race as both Eddie Howe’s and Jurgen Klopp’s sides are expected to be challenging at the top of the table by the end of the season.

What unfurls at St. James’ Park this afternoon could lay down a marker in the table and give the winner an added confidence boost for the next few weeks of their Premier League campaigns.

Neither side has looked totally dominant in their first couple of matches with Liverpool edging it in the points tally after a draw versus Chelsea and a win over Bournemouth.

Newcastle meanwhile battered Aston Villa 5-1 in their opening clash before losing a cagey encounter with Manchester City 1-0.

This match feels tonely different to that last game against the champions as both teams will look to be aggressive and take each other on. Goals are expected but the quality in both teams makes it difficult to pick out a winner.

This should be an entertaining match up and kick off is at 4.30pm.