Newcastle vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Newcastle host Fulham at St James' Park on Saturday as Eddie Howe's side aim to bounce back from their European exit.

Leading AC Milan with just over 30 minutes to go, everything was going Newcastle's way on Wednesday. Then Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze scored to turn the game on its head and PSG also equalized at Borussia Dortmund as Howe's Newcastle were dumped out of Europe altogether as they finished bottom of their group. With injuries piling up over the last few months it has been an extremely tough way for Newcastle to crash out of Europe as their threadbare squad put in an incredible shift to even get within half an hour of the Champions League last 16. Now it is all about the Premier League and domestic cups as Newcastle will aim to put their Champions League disappointment behind them quickly. With the busy festive season here, there is no time to feel sorry for themselves because if that happens they will lose even more ground in the top four battle.

On the flip side, Fulham are feeling great after back-to-back 5-0 wins in the Premier League and Marco Silva has finally banished the ghost of Aleksandar Mitrovic. Mexico star Raul Jimenez is back to his best and scoring goals as the focal point of Fulham's attack and the midfielders rushing forward to support him have all been chipping in with goals and assists in recent weeks. The Cottagers are now an established Premier League team and if they can keep creating and putting away chances, a top 10 finish beckons.

Newcastle focus, team news

The Magpies have been struggling in recent weeks as the same lineup they kept rolling out simply ran out of steam. But they haven't been struggling at home. After back-to-back away defeats in the Premier League (they've won just once in the road in eight attempts this season), Eddie Howe will be relieved to be playing at St James' Park as the home fans can drag their injury-hit side through. They lost another couple of key players against Milan as their freak run of injuries continues.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Dan Burn (back), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (thigh), Kieran Trippier (knock)

Fulham focus, team news

Fulham have switched things up defensively in recent weeks with Tim Ream missing out and Tosin coming back in with Diop still out injured. The likes of Willian, Alex Iwobi and Andreas Pereira have been superb in supporting Jimenez up top and Silva will be hoping his side can remain solid at the back and keep creating the number of chances they have been in recent weeks. The balance now looks a lot better for this Fulham side.

OUT: Issa Diop (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring), Willian (thigh)

