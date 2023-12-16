Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League goal updates as Miley, Almiron and Burn score after Jimenez red card

(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle’s absentee list continues to grow as Kieran Trippier misses today’s encounter against Fulham due to a suspension and Anthony Gordon is an injury doubt.

Having been knocked out of European competition during the week the Magpies will want a positive response at St. James’ Park this afternoon as their best chance of playing more Champions League football is to earn a top four spot.

The seventh place side welcome Fulham (10th) who have won their last two Premier League games 5-0, against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. Can they do the same today?

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Newcastle United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle host Fulham in the Premier League

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Andreas, Iwobi, Jimenez

82’ GOAL! - Burn makes it three (NEW 3-0 FUL)

63’ GOAL! - Miguel Almiron adds a second for Newcastle (NEW 2-0 FUL)

57’ GOAL! - Lewis Miley comes off the bench to score (NEW 1-0 FUL)

22’ RED CARD! - Raul Jimenez sent off for foul play (NEW 0-0 FUL)

Newcastle United FC 3 - 0 Fulham FC

Substitution Anthony Michael Gordon Lewis Kieran Hall

With the game surely won, Howe rings the changes. Livramento has been impressive but now makes way for Ritchie.

Substitution Daniel Johnson Burn Sven Adriaan Botman

Goal Daniel Johnson Burn

Yellow Card Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid

Muniz is back to his feet, a big boost for Silva and Fulham. Can they find a way back into this contest? A goal back and this could get interesting.

Muniz, who made his return from injury off the bench, is down in his team's box and looks in pain. Silva has used all of his substitutions, so he will be keen for Muniz to get back to his feet.

Silva makes a trio of changes. Palhinha is the first to make way, with Reed on in his place.

Substitution Alexander Chuka Iwobi Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid

Substitution Thomas Cairney Saša LukiÄ

Since beating Everton 1-0 on the opening weekend, Fulham are winless in their last seven Premier League away games (three draws, four losses). They last had a longer winless run on the road in the same campaign in their first 17 of 2018-19 (two draws, 15 defeats).

Fulham have their first foray forward in a while as they look for a way back into the game, though Cairney's free-kick is caught by Dubravka.

Yellow Card João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves

Two goals to the good, Newcastle are showing no signs of slowing down as they go in pursuit of a third that would surely make the points safe.

Aged 17 years and 229 days, Miley is the youngest player to score for Newcastle in the Premier League. He is the competition's youngest scorer since Federico Macheda for Manchester United in April 2009 (17 years, 226 days).

Assist Anthony Michael Gordon

Substitution Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira Kenny Joelle Tete

Fulham have failed to win in their last 20 matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to October 23, 2022 against Leeds United. A man down, that streak looks unlikely to end here.

Assist Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

Goal Lewis Miley

Gordon slides a neat ball into the path of Almiron in the Fulham box, though Diop gets across brilliantly to make a vital last-ditch block and divert behind for a corner. The resulting set-piece comes to nothing, but it is all Newcastle at the minute.

Leno makes another decent stop to deny Miley. Newcastle are really starting to pile on the pressure now, and the home crowd are responding as they show their appreciation. Howe will be pleased with this start to the second half.

BIG SAVE! Leno makes a vital stop to keep the scoreline 0-0. Wilson brings a cross down before laying the ball back for Gordon, though the winger's curling first-time effort is parried by Leno.

Guimaraes stings the palms of Leno with a powerful long-range effort, though the Fulham goalkeeper is able to gather at the second attempt.

Howe will want to get Wilson more involved in the second half. The striker attempted just three passes in the opening 45 minutes, failing to complete one.

A bright start to the second half sees Miley win a corner. The opportunity is wasted, however, as Almiron's delivery flies over the head of all of his team-mates and bounces out for a goal-kick.

The hosts get the ball rolling again for the second half. Can they take advantage of their numerical advantage and find a winner?

With their opposition down to 10, this will feel a huge missed opportunity for Newcastle should they not go on and win this game. They created 0.96 xG (expected goals) to Fulham's 0.18 in that first half, but Howe will be demanding more from his side in the second 45 minutes to ensure they kick on and secure three points.

The half-time whistle blows as Newcastle and 10-man Fulham head back to the changing rooms with the scoreline 0-0 at St James' Park. The hosts started the brighter and were handed a huge boost with 22 minutes gone as the in-form Jimenez saw red after a bizarre and dangerous challenge on Longstaff. However, Fulham's resistance was stubborn, though Gordon was inches away from putting Newcastle in front when he thumped off the bar. Silva's men would survive, though, as the sides head to the break goalless.

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE 0-0 FULHAM

Now it's Wilson who looks to have a bit of a problem, momentarily dropping to his haunches. Fulham need the interval here.

Pereira briefly goes down in the Fulham box after a clash with Gordon, though the former Manchester United man is okay to continue. That was a welcome pause for the visitors, who will be desperate to get to the break with their clean sheet intact.

Fulham have scored 16 goals in their last four Premier League games, one more than they had in their previous 15 combined. They have drawn a blank so far here, though.

Krafth's delivery picks out Gordon in the Fulham penalty area, but the winger has to lean back to get his head to the ball, and his eventual effort ends up flying high over the crossbar.

There will be eight minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

NO PENALTY! Livramento fires a ball into the box, and Longstaff's heavy touch at the near post allows Leno to race out and snuff out the danger. However, Wilson goes down under the challenge of Adarabioyo off the ball, and a VAR review checks whether there was enough contact to warrant a penalty. However, the on-field decision of no penalty is confirmed.

Five minutes to go until the interval, and so far Newcastle have not quite been able to break through the Fulham resistance despite their numerical advantage. The Cottagers have even had a couple of opportunities on the break.

Newcastle's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham last time out was their sixth Premier League defeat of the season, already more than they suffered in the whole of 2022-23 (five).

Substitution Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira Lewis Miley

CHANCE! A huge chance for Fulham goes begging as a neat throughball for Iwobi puts him in on goal. He is forced a little wide, and his eventual shot is poor as Dubravka makes a routine stop.

Wilson nips in front of his defender to get on the end of Gordon's delivery from the left, but his header is straight down the throat of Leno. That is the striker's first sniff of goal in this game.

A rare foray forward for Fulham ends with Joao Palhinha trying his luck from distance, but his shot never looks like troubling Dubravka, who makes a comfortable save.

OFF THE BAR!!! SO CLOSE FOR GORDON!!! Newcastle are inches away from taking the lead as a deep cross finds its way to Gordon at the back post. He brings the ball down before lashing goalwards, but the winger's powerful effort comes off the underside of the bar, with Fulham eventually able to scramble clear.

Fulham are winless in seven Premier League away games against Newcastle (three draws, four defeats) since a 1-0 win in May 2009 under Roy Hodgson. Down to 10 men, that winless streak looks unlikely to end here.

As you would expect, Fulham are now looking to get bodies behind the ball and make themselves hard to break down. Their striker's daft challenge has really left them in the lurch here, and there may be some uncomfortable conversations in the dressing room after the game should the Cottagers go on to lose this match.

Newcastle will really fancy their chances now of coming away with three points. They have been the better side so far, and their numerical advantage can surely only help matters.

Jimenez receives the first booking of the game after a bizarre challenge on Longstaff. The ball was long gone by the time Jimenez clattered into Longstaff, with the striker's hip hitting the Newcastle man in the face. There will be a VAR check, however, to see whether Jimenez's challenge is worthy of a red card instead...

Red Card Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez

Yellow Card Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez

Jimenez momentarily requires some treatment after being caught with a stray arm by Lascelles as the two battled for possession. The striker is okay to continue, however, which will be a big boost for Silva.

Guimaraes spurns a decent opportunity as Gordon cuts the ball back to him on the edge of the box. The midfielder opts to shoot first time, but his effort flies high and wide of the target.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Fulham (four wins, two draws), winning the last three in a row.

Substitution Fabian Lukas Schär Emil Henry Kristoffer Krafth

It looks like Howe will be forced into an early change here as Schar pulls up while dribbling out from the back. He grabs at his hamstring immediately, and the centre-back will surely have to make way.

It's really poor from Gordon, who does not get enough height on his free-kick, which allows a Fulham defender to hook clear. Howe will be frustrated at how his side have wasted that great set-piece opportunity.

Adarabioyo brings down Wilson near the corner of the Fulham penalty area, and Newcastle will have a free-kick in a very dangerous position. Who will be trusted to take it?

Newcastle breathe a sigh of relief as a swift Fulham move ends with Wilson cutting the ball back into the danger area. Fortunately for the hosts, Livramento is well-placed to get to the ball first and clear upfield.

WIDE! Schar tries his luck with a free-kick from range, though his curling effort does not quite bend enough and arrows past the right post. Leno looked to have it covered anyway, but it is yet more encouragement for the hosts.

Newcastle are looking to get on the front foot early on, with Fulham largely penned back so far. Howe will be desperate for an early goal as his team look to respond to their European disappointment.

The visitors kick us off and we are under way in Newcastle!

The two sets of players make their way onto the pitch at St James' Park ahead of this vital Premier League clash. Can Newcastle get back to winning ways? Or will Fulham continue their purple patch? We will find out shortly!

Marco Silva also goes with two alterations from his team's last outing, a 5-0 thumping of West Ham. Willian went off injured in that win and drops to the bench here, with Wilson the man to start in his place. Calvin Bassey misses out through illness, with Diop coming in for him. Jimenez starts up top having scored three times in Fulham's last two matches.

Howe makes two changes from the side that started the defeat to Milan, with Burn fit enough to play from the off for the first time since early November. He comes in for the suspended Kieran Trippier, while Longstaff starts ahead of Miley in midfield. Botman returns on the bench having missed time through injury, while Alexander Isak is absent from the squad.

SUBS: Fode Ballo-Toure, Rodrigo Muniz, Carlos Vinicius, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harrison Reed, Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Willian.

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Tom Cairney; Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Harry Wilson; Raul Jimenez.

SUBS: Lewis Hall, Alex Murphy, Lewis Miley, Mark Gillespie, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie.

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Valentino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon.

Fulham, meanwhile, arrive at St James' Park very much in form, winning three of their last four, including the last two by a 5-0 scoreline. All three of those wins came at Craven Cottage, though, and the Londoners will be bidding to win for just the second time away from home in the Premier League this season.

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Newcastle, who have lost their last three in a row in all competitions. The most recent of those was a 2-1 loss to Milan in midweek that saw their hopes of Champions League progression ended, and Eddie Howe will be hoping for a response from his players here to boost the Magpies' chances of European qualification come the end of the season.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park.

Newcastle ve Fulham line-ups

14:12 , Mike Jones

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.