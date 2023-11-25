Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Magpies earn big win against Blues

(Getty Images)

Newcastle take on Chelsea in the big clash of the 3pm kick offs. Eddie Howe’s injury-stricken side hope to close the gap on the top four as they kick off a busy schedule that involves Champions League action during the week.

A 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out shocked the system but Howe will be hoping to respond positively and draw on the crowd at St. James’ Park to upset the Blues this afternoon.

For their part, Chelsea are starting to gel under Mauricio Pochettino. That was evident in their 4-4 draw against Man City just before the international break. The London side are starting to click in front of goal with Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling providing the threat up top.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle United FC 4 - 1 Chelsea FC

17:01

Newcastle get back to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over 10-man Chelsea. It was a fairly even first half, with Isak rifling home the opener 10 minutes before Sterling curled in a brilliant free-kick from just outside the D. Trippier also smacked the post with a set-piece of his own. After the break, the Magpies were on top and scored twice in 90 seconds to stun Chelsea. Lascelles thumped a free header past Sanchez before Silva sloppily lost the ball on the edge of his own box and Joelinton profited. James was sent off for his second booking in the 73rd minute, and Gordon wrapped up the points shortly after, picking out the bottom corner. It's a win that lifts Newcastle up to 6th in the table, now just three points off the top four. Their attention turns to a huge game away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Chelsea stay in 10th with that defeat and will be looking to bounce back against Brighton next weekend. That's all for today, goodbye!

16:58

FULL-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 4-1 CHELSEA.

16:56

One last chance for Chelsea to get a consolation as Mudryk nicks it back and surges forward. He has no support with him, and he takes on too much in the end as he's crowded off it.

16:53

Substitution Lewis Miley Amadou Diallo

16:53

Substitution Anthony Michael Gordon Michael Nqobile Ndiweni

16:52

Yellow Card Matthew Thomas Ritchie

16:52

Into five minutes of added time here, and Newcastle are aiming to see out this game. They're still dominating possession, and Chelsea just can't get out of their own half.

16:51

Trippier is still being afforded a lot of space down the right, but he can't pick out a team-mate again. Newcastle quickly win it back, working it to Ritchie this time, but his pullback is hooked away by Silva.

16:48

Substitution Raheem Shaquille Sterling Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke

16:48

Substitution Jamaal Lascelles Paul Dummett

16:48

Chelsea try to have a quick response to this goal and it's played long for Broja to chase. Schar tracks him all the way, just nudging him out of the way of the flight of the ball, which allows Pope to collect.

16:44

Assist Miguel Ángel Almirón Rejala

16:42

It's been a successful return to action for Isak after injury. He goes off now to be replaced by Ritchie.

16:41

Yellow Card Levi Lemar Samuels Colwill

16:41

Guimaraes does well to hold off Sterling before teeing up Miley to put another good throughball into the box. He pulls it back to Almiron, but Colwill gets across in time to take it off his toe.

16:39

GOOD SAVE! Cucurella only clears it as far as Schar on the edge of the centre circle and he drives through the middle, dropping a shoulder to lose Fernandez through the middle. The defender takes it to the edge of the box before taking aim, and Sanchez pushes it wide.

16:38

Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta

16:35

Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Levi Lemar Samuels Colwill

16:34

Yellow 2nd/RC Reece Lewis James

16:34

Newcastle are controlled in possession here, and Chelsea just can't get close to them at the moment. The hosts are happy to go back to Pope and start from the back as they try to draw the Blues out of their shape.

16:30

And Caicedo also comes on in place of Ugochukwu.

16:30

There's also a change up front as Broja is brought on to replace Jackson.

16:30

After conceding two quickfire goals, there's going to be a triple change for Chelsea as they try to get back into this game. Gallagher is the first to go off, with Mudryk on for him.

16:28

Palmer is caught on the ball this time, and Joelinton bursts forward, with Gordon making the overlapping run in support. The Brazilian slides it forward, but James races back to slide in just in time.

16:27

The visitors are enjoying a good spell of possession here, but they just can't find a way through Newcastle. Chelsea are patiently working it upfield, but they have no space to work in the final third.

16:26

Pochettino won't be able to believe what happened in the last two minutes. After soaking up the pressure for so long, and finally cracking, they move it straight upfield from the restart. Gallagher is played in down the right, but he can't keep it in play.

16:22

Goal Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira

16:21

Goal Jamaal Lascelles

16:20

Yellow Card Raheem Shaquille Sterling

16:20

Trippier's delivery lets him down from this free-kick as it's cleared by Cucurella at the near post. The right-back races to close him down to try and fashion another chance, but he knocks it out of play with a heavy first touch.

16:17

Gallagher slides in to try and nick it off Guimaraes but takes out the man on his way through to the ball. He's shown a yellow card.

16:17

Gallagher steps in to help Ugochukwu dispossess Miley and he touches it through to Jackson. He takes it around Schar, but then leaves the ball behind as he sets himself to take a shot.

16:14

The Magpies win a series of corners here, and Trippier clipped the third one into the far post. Lascelles nods it down for Guimaraes, who winds up for a volley on the rebound, but his shot pinballs through the crowd to Sanchez.

16:12

Newcastle are starting to up the pressure here, and Chelsea just can't get out due to the hosts' physicality. It's switched out to Gordon on the left, and he manages to win a corner.

16:10

The Chelsea free-kick is a similar distance out to the one Sterling scored in the first half, but slightly more to the left. James steps up this time, getting his shot over the wall, but it sails over the bar too.

16:07

Lascelles sloppily gifts the ball to Sterling and then throws out an arm to block Jackson's run when it's played into him. Not even 15 seconds into the second half, and he's shown a yellow card.

16:06

Newcastle get us back under way for the second half!

16:01

Both sides had good spells in the first half, and the managers will feel like the game is there for the taking. Newcastle started brightly before conceding their first home goal in five matches shortly after, but they still got into good positions, just needing to be more clinical. Chelsea responded well to a shaky defensive start, but like their opponents, they need to take their chances when they get them.

15:55

It's all level at the break as Sterling cancels out Isak's opener to make it 1-1 between Newcastle and Chelsea. The Magpies actually scored with the first shot on target in the game after Chelsea failed to clear their lines, and Miley threaded it through for Isak to rifle home. Sterling equalised 10 minutes later with a wonderful free-kick just outside the D, curling it into the top corner. Pope denied Fernandez with his fingertips and Trippier also smacked the bar at the other end.

15:50

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-1 CHELSEA.

15:50

Another free-kick for the hosts is floated in by Trippier and Schar is looking to attack it at the far post. Sanchez rushes off his line though and coolly plucks it out of the air.

15:49

Yellow Card Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira

15:46

Joelinton wins the ball back on the halfway line, and the space opens up in front of him as he carries it forward. He decides to try his luck from a long way out, but his wild effort sails high into the stands.

15:44

OFF THE BAR! Trippier steps up to take the free-kick and whips a pacy shot over the wall. Sanchez is scrambling to the near top corner but can't get a touch as it smashes off the crossbar.

15:43

Ugochukwu is scrambling to stop Gordon's run, and clips his heels to stop him. He's the first Chelsea player into the book.

15:42

The momentum has just swung back in Chelsea's favour, with the Blues looking to take the lead before the break. Sterling gets the better of Trippier down the right once more but overhits the square cross to Fernandez.

15:40

Guimaraes gets across to the right to try and make something happen, and he floats a good cross into the far post. None of his team-mates gamble though, with James comfortably clearing his lines.

15:38

CHANCE! Newcastle get caught playing out from the back as Pope gifts it straight to Gallagher. He chests it down before dragging it away from Livramento. The shot lets him down though as he scuffs it wide of the near post. Relief for Newcastle!

15:37

Again, Chelsea look to their left side to create something, and Palmer links up with Sterling before continuing the run. The return pass into the youngster is heavy though, and he can't keep it in play.

15:36

Newcastle are keeping Chelsea penned deep in their own half when they do have possession, but they can't get it into the final third at the moment. Almiron is hugging the sideline and Cucurella's tight marking is making it difficult to cross.

15:34

GREAT SAVE! Chelsea work it wonderfully upfield from a goal-kick and it's swept out to James in space on the right. He plays a one-two with Palmer before teeing up Fernandez, but his first-time shot is tipped wide by Pope.

15:32

Almiron is starting to impose himself down the right, and he drives at Cucurella before dropping a shoulder to curl a cross into the far post. Isak is caught on his heels though and can't reach it.

15:30

It's a brilliant tackle from Schar to stop Palmer in his tracks, and Newcastle are back on the attack. Almiron clips in a cross which is swiped at by Badiashile, and luckily for him, Joelinton can't control the ball when it bounces off him.

15:28

WHAT A CHANCE! Silva trips over the ball, giving away a needless corner to Newcastle. It's a superb cross from Trippier as it's whipped to Joelinton, who has a free header at the far post. He gets his angles all wrong though, thumping his header wide.

15:27

Chelsea want to try this game on its head as quickly as they can here as Sterling pushes forward down the left once more. He cuts inside before curling his effort on goal, but it's a comfortable save for Pope down the middle.

15:24

Goal Raheem Shaquille Sterling

15:24

Joelinton goes down and isn't happy when he doesn't get a free-kick. The Brazilian and Gordon are both trying to make a case to the referee, but they're told to get on with the game.

15:22

Yellow Card Kieran John Trippier

15:21

It's better from Chelsea here as they enjoy a patient spell of possession. It's all in front of Newcastle, but after a frantic couple of minutes, the Blues are happy to just try and find their rhythm.

15:18

Chelsea just can't get out at the moment as Trippier gets a second attempt to swing it in. Cucurella only clears as far as Miley but recovers quickly to step in front of Miley's shot from just inside the box.

15:17

Newcastle quickly win it back from the restart and win a free-kick that's lifted in by Trippier. It's only half-cleared once more, with Almiron picking Jackson's pocket before seeing his tame cross headed away.

15:15

Assist Lewis Miley

15:14

Goal Alexander Isak

15:14

Almiron gets the better of Cucurella with the overlapping run, but when he's closed down by Badiashile, he knocks it back to Trippier, who whips it in first time. Gordon and Isak are both in the box, but Silva meets it in the middle.

15:10

CHANCE! All of Chelsea's attacking play so far has come from their left, and Gallagher starts his run on the halfway line, surging into the box. Trippier makes the angle tight, and the midfielder fizzes a low shot across goal and wide.

15:09

Cucurella cuts out another throughball and drives into the space in midfield. He touches it into Gallagher before continuing his run to the far post, but Schar gets in front of him to intercept the return pass.

15:08

Chelsea have won more Premier League points against teams starting the day above them in the table this season (eight - W2 D2 L1) than they did in the entirety of last season (five - W0 D5 L1).

15:06

Newcastle's attack fizzles out and Cucurella slides it forward, setting Jackson on the counter. He patiently works it through the middle before he's closed down, and Lascelles steps in to cut out the layoff to Sterling.

15:04

Newcastle win a free-kick just inside their own half, but Trippier hangs a good cross to the edge of the box for his team-mates to attack. There's a bit of a scramble, and Badiashile eventually hooks it away.

15:01

Jackson gets the game under way for Chelsea!

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

14:58

There are just two changes by Mauricio Pochettino from their draw with City two weeks ago. Badiashile and Ugochukwu are both brought in, while Gallagher is fit to retain his place after an ankle problem. Caicedo and Disasi start on the bench, as does Colwill after passing a late fitness test for a shoulder injury.

14:54

Howe makes three changes to the side that lost to Bournemouth last time out, getting a couple of boosts with returning players. Isak has recovered from a groin injury and Guimaraes is back from suspension to start, with Livramento also coming in. Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club, while Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are both out through injury.

14:54

CHELSEA SUBS: Axel Disasi, Noni Madueke, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, Dorde Petrovic, Levi Colwill, Mykhailo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, Alex Matos.

14:50

CHELSEA STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Lesley Ugochukwu, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson.

14:50

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Amadou Diallo, Michael Ndiweni, Matt Ritchie, Alex Murphy, Martin Dubravka, Ben Parkinson, Mark Gillespie.

14:42

NEWCASTLE UNITED STARTING XI (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

14:38

As for Chelsea, they've lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions (W5 D2) and were involved in two quite incredible games in the week before the international break, beating nine-man Tottenham 4-1 before coming from behind to snatch a late point in a 4-4 draw with Manchester City. The Blues have actually won their last three matches on the road in the Premier League, but only against Liverpool and Arsenal (15 each) have they lost more away games in the competition than against Newcastle (13).

14:38

The international break seemed to come at the right time for Newcastle, whose injury-hit squad was starting to slip after another bright start to their season. They lost consecutive games doing into the break, losing 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League before being seen off by Bournemouth by the same scoreline. Before that defeat to the Cherries, Eddie Howe's side were unbeaten in seven Premier League outings (W5 D2), and they come into today in great home form, having won their last four at St. James' Park without conceding a single goal.

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James' Park!

Newcastle vs Chelsea line-ups

14:23 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Jackson

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…