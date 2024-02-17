Newcastle vs Bournemouth, live! Score, how to watch, videos, live updates

Bournemouth looks to snap out of a long Premier League slump by completing a sweep over Newcastle United with a win at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The Cherries have acquired just two points from five matches since a Boxing Day win over Fulham and have been out-scored 12-4 in that stretch, with no clean sheets.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

This woeful run comes after Andoni Iraola's men kicked off a 6W-1D run with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Nov. 11, but also after their Saturday opponents ended a losing run of their own.

Since losing four-straight and six-of-seven in the Premier League, the Magpies have sandwiched wins over Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest around a 4-4 draw at Luton Town.

The defending hasn't been great, but the Magpies have 10 goals in that stretch despite missing Alexander Isak for much of it. Defender Fabian Schar has three of those goals.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle lineup

Bournemouth lineup

Newcastle focus, team news

There have been few better bargains in world football the past few years than Fabian Schar's move to Newcastle for under $4 million. It's been highlighted by his purple patch for goals, but Schar's 2,804 minutes across all competitions this season are extra valuable given the long injury to Sven Botman.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (shoulder), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (groin), Joe Willock (achilles), Jacob Murphy (calf)

Bournemouth focus, team news

Dominic Solanke has just one goal in the five-game winless run after scoring five times including a hat trick in the previous three. He ended a seven-match wait to score against Newcastle by bagging a brace in November.

OUT: Max Aarons (thigh), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Philip Billing (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Romain Faivre (illness)