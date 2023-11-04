Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Havertz and Guimaraes escape red cards

Newcastle host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening in what looks set to be the latest chapter in the growing rivalry between the teams.

Newcastle and Arsenal both finished in the top four last season after playing out a couple of tense clashes during the campaign. Eddie Howe’s side held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates in January as Mikel Arteta fumed over time-wasting tactics, before Arsenal flipped the script with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park in May.

Arsenal travel to the north east looking to go above rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table, as Arteta’s side aim to bounce back from Wednesday night’s defeat to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are riding high after their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the same competition, and will look to close the gap to the top four after a mixed start to the campaign. The Magpies also face the balancing act of playing Arsenal before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in a key Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

Follow live updates from Newcastle vs Arsenal in the Premier League below

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Newcastle host Arsenal in Premier League, live on Sky Sports Main Event

45+1’ RED?! Guimaraes lucky to escape leaving elbow on Jorginho (NEW 0-0 ARS)

35’ RED?! Havertz escapes red card after flying challenge on Longstaff (NEW 0-0 ARS)

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Martin Odegaard not fit enough to make Arsenal squad

Newcastle United FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:47 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: And again! Great break from Newcastle and Almiron - who then releases Gordon on the left! This time he gets his touch right, but Gordon delays and White is able to get back and make the sliding challenge just as he looked to shoot on his left foot.

Gordon looks good at times but he is still short of a finishing product and killer instinct.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: Guimaraes has certainly settled down more than Havertz. The Brazilian picks out a great pass through to Gordon, who then wastes the opportunity by cutting inside and away from goal. Decent defending from White and Arsenal, though.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:43 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Kai Havertz. What are you doing.

The German slides into a 50-50 challenge in midfield and is very lucky, again, that he is not shown a second yellow card after catching Wilson.

Havertz is currently offering Arsenal nothing apart from the risk of a red card.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway for the second half of the battle of St James’ Park.

Livramento has come over to right back with Trippier swapping sides and going to left back, where he will face England teammate Saka.

And Livramento is quickly called into action as Martinelli looks to drive into the box. The full-back stands his ground well before winning his challenge.

HALF TIME! Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Will we see a football match break out among the aggro in the second half? There’s been very little of it so far - both Newcastle and Arsenal have been poor for two Champions League sides.

Dan Burn’s night is over after taking a heavy fall in the first half. Tino Livramento will replace him at left back after an impressive display at Old Trafford in midweek.

HALF TIME! Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

No goals but it’s kicked off big time.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF TIME! Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Everyone, get back inside and calm down please.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:20 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: Wow, this is really boiling over now. Guimaraes boots a ball at Havertz after a free-kick, before pushing Rice!

“His heads gone!”

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: Oooh. Guimaraes has been spotted leaving an arm in on Jorginho off the ball, catching the Italian on the head. VAR looked at it, but have decided not to take action.

“He’s a lucky boy,” says Gary Neville on the Sky commentary.

Martinelli, who has been quiet, goes on a run and gets to the edge of the box before firing a shot straight at Pope.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:16 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Newcastle have been the better team since Havertz’s challenge and Joelinton drags a shot wide, as it’s confirmed that we will have four added minutes.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: CHANCE! Biggest opportunity yet for Newcastle. Tripper picks out a cross to the back post and it breaks to Gordon, who is all by himself.

But the forward’s touch is poor and the chance runs away from him, as Raya collects comfortably. Has to do better.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:12 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: Well, there was always going to be a high chance that a Saturday night meeting between these two teams would get lively...

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Havertz escapes a red!

And in response, Newcastle find themselves with three yellow cards as a result of their protests!

Gordon, Longstaff and Schar are all booked for complaining to the referee!

"Stupid, stupid challenge" 😲



Yellow for Havertz as he lunges in at Longstaff on the touchline 🟨 pic.twitter.com/gqkdMuePxH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2023

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:08 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: It’s all kicking off now!

Havertz dives in for a crazy challenge on the touchline - flying into Longstaff and catching his foot. The German had both feet off the ground there but was directed away from Longstaff, diving ahead of the Newcastle player.

The Newcastle players surround Havertz and are not happy...

(REUTERS)

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:07 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: Newcastle are struggling to offer too much here, as Schar lines up an ambitious shot from the edge of the box. As it’s blocked, Rice goes down with some sort of problem with his boot...

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: On paper, Burn against Saka is a complete mismatch. Saka spins away and is taken down by Burn, but the left back escapes a booking.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: CHANCE! Guimaraes picks out Burn at the back post and the giant full-back beats Tomiyasu to nod a header across goal. It breaks to Wilson, but he is unable to hook the finish on target from inside the six-yard box! The flag goes up but on second look, that may have been alright. A chance for Newcastle goes begging.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:59 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: The game is yet to spark into life: Arsenal are still trying to figure this out as they adjust to the Jorginho-Tomiyasu pivot.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:57 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Rice is chopped down by Almiron - and there is already a lot of attention on the touchline as Arteta and Howe’s assistant Jason Tindall become reacquaint.

Gabriel does well to guide Wilson’s run out of play - the striker has big boots to fill after Isak’s recent run in the team.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:53 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Saliba’s deflected shot goes out for a corner and from it, Jorginho volleys over - and I mean over.

Arsenal are enjoying a good spell here.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:51 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: Suddenly it’s end-to-end!

Newcastle come forward through Almiron after Nketiah loses it - but Wilson’s return pass it far too hard and Arsenal win it back.

Rice leads the counter with his galloping strides - but then his pass to Nketiah is overhit. Saka then turns down the chance to shoot.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:49 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Ok, here we go.

‘Time-wasting’ tactics have not been uncommon in games between these teams in recent meetings. Newcastle did it to Arsenal and the Emirates and then Arteta’s side did it at St James’ Park last May.

Raya has just been told to hurry up on a goalkick, no less than 16 minutes into the game...

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: This is a big night for a couple of players in Arsenal’s side - namely Jorginho and Kai Havertz after poor performances in the defeat at West Ham. Arteta will need his midfield to control the game, especially with Odegaard absent.

There are some signs of life from Arsenal but Newcastle are able to clear following a short corner from the right.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:43 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: The Newcastle fans are furious as Joelinton is not allowed to come back onto the pitch until around 45 seconds after play resumes. Arsenal have walked into what looks to be a difficult atmosphere and this will be another test of Arteta’s title challengers.

(REUTERS)

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:40 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Saliba and Joelinton crash into each other challenging for a high ball - and it’s the Newcastle man who comes off worse. The Brazilian requires some treatment but looks like he will be able to continue.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:38 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: Longstaff whips in a testing cross that Raya elects to punch clear - the hosts have made the brighter start but Arsenal can slow it down as Nketiah draws a foul in the Newcastle half.

Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Newcastle thrashed PSG at St James’ Park earlier this season thanks to their press and Anthony Gordon attempts to recreate that atmosphere as he closes down Saliba in the opening moments.

The centre-back stays cool, though, as Arsenal play out.

KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-0 Arsenal

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway at St James’ Park - the hosts will be up for this.

Newcastle vs Arsenal

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

As this is Newcastle’s last home match before Remembrance Day, there will be a moment for those at St James’ Park to pay their respects.

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

17:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! This should be a cracker. Stay with us for all the updates as Arsenal put their unbeaten record on the line against Newcastle, who have ground to make up on the top four.

Mikel Arteta praises Ben White ahead of 100th Arsenal appearance

17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta hinted defender Ben White could be the next of his key players to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

White will make his 100th appearance for Arsenal against Newcastle having joined from Brighton in 2021 and Arteta is pleased with how the 26-year-old has developed under his tenure.

“We are always trying to keep the squad in a healthy position in any way, and the club and Edu especially are working on that,” he replied when asked about a potential new contract for White.

“I think he’s progressed in the right way in the last few years. He had a little bit of a difficult start, which is normal because it was a big jump with different expectations.

“He started to play as well in certain different positions, but I think he’s shown a lot of determination and courage to overcome that.

“I think he has a big personality, I think he copes with pressure really well, he has a lot of quality, he gives us different positions and he’s been a key player for us.

“He’s a really good character in his own way and the way he is, the way he presents himself, but he loves football. The way he trains every day, the way he applies himself is top and we need players like him.”

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The Football Association is investigating whether Sandro Tonali breached betting rules after he joined Newcastle United. The 23-year-old Italy midfielder, who moved to the Magpies from AC Milan for £55m over the summer, has been suspended for 10 months by the Italian Football Federation.

Tonali was alleged to have placed bets on games involving former clubs Brescia and Milan during his spells with them.

The ban was subsequently ratified by Fifa after Tonali agreed a plea bargain as part of an investigation into illegal betting activity.

It is understood the FA is now investigating whether he was involved in gambling on football following his move to England.

Tonali facing new investigation over betting offences after Newcastle transfer

Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal face an ‘unprecedented’ Premier League title race

16:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta insists there is no point comparing the modern Premier League to past seasons as the Arsenal boss claims the quality at the top is “unprecedented”.

Just four points separate the current top five, with former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery’s Aston Villa continuing to keep pace with more established sides such as Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City. Newcastle sit sixth, but have not lost in the league since September 2 as the pool of teams competing for the major honours continues to grow.

“What has happened in the last five years is unprecedented,” Arteta said. “It never happened with the amount of points and level of the teams. Now it’s the amount of teams with that level that is increasing and increasing.

“That’s why comparing to the past in this league is a waste of time. It’s very different to what it used to be, and that puts the demands of what we do every single day in a different scope.”

Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal face an ‘unprecedented’ Premier League title race

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal say Martin Odegaard is not fit enough to make tonight’s squad.

Did the captain need to come on when the Gunners were 3-0 down against West Ham in midweek?

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line ups

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

©️ Jorginho skippers the side

🇩🇪 Havertz in the middle



On the road - together 👊 pic.twitter.com/mXM1lqGQbw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 4, 2023

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:24 , Jamie Braidwood

There are some reports that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is not in the travelling squad - with Mikel Arteta expected to make three changes to his team.

We’re just a few minutes away from team news dropping from St James’ Park. Any more surprises in store from Arteta and Howe?

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe on facing Arsenal: “I think Arsenal last year speaks for itself in what they achieved, they were so close to winning the league and then in the summer they recruited really well.

“The obvious player who’s such an impressive player and individual is Declan Rice, when you add him to their midfield he’s got unique qualities so I think they’ve moved on from last year and I think they’ve mentally moved on from what happened.

“They’ve performed very well, they’re unbeaten. It’s a big test of our credentials and we’re looking forward to the game, but Mikel’s done a brilliant job there.”

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe praised a “brilliant team effort” following their midweek win against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

With injuries to several players, Howe made eight changes for the game which saw the Magpies progress to the quarter-finals of the competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Among the changes was Joe Willock, who returned to the squad and scored a goal, while Emil Krafth started his first game after a 14-month lay-off with injury.

“It was great to give everyone an opportunity and I think they responded magnificently,” Howe said. “It was a brilliant team effort, I thought the spirit, determination and collective mindset was of the highest level.

“Some players who haven’t played for a long time gave some huge performances, I’m thinking Emil Krafth 14 months out with a long-term injury, what a return and also playing at centre-back.

“Joe Willock’s first start in a long time and he topped it with a goal, so really good stories.

“We’re in a good place mentally after that win, I think the whole squad will be lifted by that performance.

“I think, yes, we’re going to miss the players who are out injured, there’s no denying that. A lot of those players are in attacking positions so that leaves us slightly short in those areas.

“But certainly defensively with those players who came in, it was great to see the team not affected by the changes, it was a Newcastle performance which is what we asked for before the game.”

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta took the blame for Arsenal’s painful 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at West Ham and said will look to bounce back against Newcastle today.

Arteta made six changes to his line-up for the fourth-round clash, starting with Declan Rice on the bench on his Hammers homecoming.

“I’m very disappointed,” said Gunners boss Arteta. “I’m responsible for that, we’re out of the cup, we wanted to play a very different game and compete.

“The game took a direction because of the first goal but we have to see much more from the team and earn the right to win.

“I’m disappointed with myself. We wanted to play in a different way and we weren’t able to do that. Every time we lose the pain is there.

“We have to use this pain and this defeat to prepare the best way for Newcastle on Saturday.”

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Early team news

16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made six changes for his side’s Carabao Cup 3-0 defeat at West Ham, but is likely to reverse most of those against Newcastle.

Thomas Partey will be out for weeks with an injury, while Gabriel Jesus is pushing for an inclusion, although Saturday could be too soon for his full return.

Alexander Isak is out for Newcastle until after the upcoming international break, with Sven Botman also still being assessed.

Predicted line ups:

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

Newcastle vs Arsenal will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 November at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening!

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle United vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

Newcastle and Arsenal both finished in the top four last season after playing out a couple of tense clashes during the campaign. Eddie Howe’s side held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates in January as Mikel Arteta fumed over time-wasting tactics, before Arsenal flipped the script with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park in May.

Arsenal travel to the north east looking to go above rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table, as Arteta’s side aim to bounce back from Wednesday night’s defeat to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are riding high off of their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the same competition, and will look to close the gap to the top four after a mixed start to the campaign. The Magpies also face the balancing act of playing Arsenal before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in a key Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

We’ll bring you the latest team news and updates ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off at St James’ Park.