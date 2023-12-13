Newcastle vs AC Milan LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Newcastle vs AC Milan - LIVE!

Newcastle's Champions League hopes are in the balance heading into tonight's final group-stage match against AC Milan at St James' Park. The Magpies sit third in Group F and know they must beat Milan to have any hope of reaching the last-16, though that will only be enough if Borussia Dortmund pick up at least a point against PSG.

A draw tonight would at least secure a Europa League place after Christmas for Newcastle, but they will certainly not have given up on the Champions League yet in their first season back in the competition for 20 years. Amid an ongoing injury crisis, there is some good news in that Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff are available again.

Milan also need to win if they are to reach the knockout stages, ensuring it should be a thrilling occasion at St James' Park. It was goalless when these sides met earlier this season - a repeat result would be no good for either team. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog!

Newcastle vs AC Milan latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, St James' Park

How to watch: TNT Sports

Newcastle team news: Wilson and Longstaff fit again

AC Milan team news: Leao set to be involved

Standard Sport prediction: AC Milan win

Standard Sport prediction

17:57 , Matt Verri

The Magpies are relying on their shattered legs re-energising under the bright lights of a ferocious St James' Park.

It is not hard to see that happening but the Rossoneri's last four away games have produced a combined 16 goals, so prepare for a wild night that may well favour the fresher bodies.

Milan to win, 3-2.

AC Milan team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Milan have Rafael Leao and Noah Okafor fit in major boosts to their attacking options.

An injury-hit defence will though be without Simon Kjaer, Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu and Marco Pellegrino.

(REUTERS)

Newcastle team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will consider introducing Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff to his starting line-up for tonight's crunch Champions League match against AC Milan.

Martin Dubravka, however, could miss out due to illness - meaning third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius is in line to feature.

Howe had Wilson and Longstaff back on his bench at Tottenham on Sunday but has suggested he is reluctant to throw them into the XI against Milan.

"I’ve been backed into a very difficult position with the team selection, and even in-game decisions," he said after the 4-1 defeat.

"Today, it would have been very easy to say, ‘Well, you’ve got Sean and Callum – put them on the pitch’. But they’re not 100 per cent fit, so I’ve got to be very careful with them.

"Thankfully, they came through and I thought their performances were very good when they came on, and that’s a big positive for us. I think they’ll be better for today – it was a good 30 minutes for them – but we’ll have to take it game by game and it’s a difficult one to predict what role they could play on Wednesday."

Predicted Newcastle XI: Karius; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Newcastle vs AC Milan

17:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us

Good evening

17:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Newcastle vs AC Milan.

The Magpies must win tonight to have any hope of reaching the last-16 of the Champions League, but even that might not be enough.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from St James' Park.