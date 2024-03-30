Is Newcastle v West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle take on West Ham in the Premier League (Getty Images)

Newcastle United and West Ham return to Premier League action with a key fixture after the international break.

The two clubs sit four points and three places apart in the table, with Newcastle looking to cut the gap to their opponents with a game still in hand.

It has been a difficult season for Eddie Howe and his side as they looked to back up a breakthrough campaign last year, with injuries taking their toll, but a strong finish could still see them right in the mix for a European place.

West Ham have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League and David Moyes will be hoping to manage his effort in both competitions to continue his successful second stint at the club as discussions continue over a new contract.

When is Newcastle vs West Ham?

Newcastle vs West Ham is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 30 March at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Eddie Howe could be boosted by the availibility of Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier, who are nearing returns from injury. Young Lewis Miley has suffered a back injury, though, and appears set for a spell on the sidelines, joining longer-term absentees Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Joelinton.

West Ham are not believed to have any fresh injury worries coming out of the international break.

Odds

Newcastle win 5/6

Draw 16/5

West Ham win 3/1

Prediction

A draw. Newcastle 1-1 West Ham.