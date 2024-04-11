Newcastle v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Newcastle and Tottenham in the Premier League.

Newcastle won this fixture 6-1 last season, last winning consecutive home league games against Spurs between April 2006 and December 2008 (a run of four).

Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Newcastle, since a 4-0 loss in December 2003. It is their longest scoring streak away against an opponent in their league history.

Along with opponents Tottenham, Newcastle are one of just two teams to have scored in 100% of their Premier League home games this season. Their current run of scoring in 16 consecutive Premier League home games is their longest since between September 2002 and August 2003 when they had a run of 18.

Having won four of their first six Premier League away games this season (D2), Tottenham have won just two of their subsequent nine on the road (D4 L3).

Alexander Isak has scored in each of his last five Premier League home games, netting six goals in total in this run. The last Newcastle player to score in more consecutive games at St James’ Park was Alan Shearer, who scored in each of his first 15 at home for the club in the 1996-97 campaign.