Newcastle v Southampton - did you know?

[Getty Images]

Newcastle will get their 2024-25 season under way at home to newly promoted Southampton on Saturday, 17 August.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to keep up his good opening-game record with the club, having won the first Premier League match in both campaigns since taking charge.

It has been a long time since the Magpies most recently achieved the feat of winning their opening league match three seasons in a row. They last did so between 1982-83 and 1984-85, while the last manager to do so for them was Joe Harvey between 1972-73 and 1974-75.

Newcastle fans can be optimistic, however, with the team winning seven of their past nine top-flight matches against the Saints, including the past three in a row. The Magpies have never won four league games in a row against Southampton before.