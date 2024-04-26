Newcastle v Sheff Utd: Pick of the stats
Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Newcastle United host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off).
Newcastle have won seven of their past eight league games against Sheffield United, with the exception being a 1-0 away loss in the Premier League in January 2021.
The Magpies beat Sheffield United 8-0 in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane – the most goals they have scored against an opponent in a Premier League campaign is 10, doing so against Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00.
The Blades have lost 16 of their past 18 Premier League away games played on a Saturday, though the two exceptions have been in their past three such matches (3-1 v Luton Town and 2-2 v Bournemouth).
Alexander Isak has scored in his past six Premier League home games, with only Andy Cole (eight in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (15 in 1996-97) netting in more consecutively for Newcastle in the competition.
Newcastle have scored in all 17 of their league home games this season, with their 43 goals their most at St James' Park in a top-flight campaign since 1996-97 (54).