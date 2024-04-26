Newcastle v Sheff Utd: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Newcastle United host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off).

Newcastle have won seven of their past eight league games against Sheffield United, with the exception being a 1-0 away loss in the Premier League in January 2021.

The Magpies beat Sheffield United 8-0 in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane – the most goals they have scored against an opponent in a Premier League campaign is 10, doing so against Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00.

The Blades have lost 16 of their past 18 Premier League away games played on a Saturday, though the two exceptions have been in their past three such matches (3-1 v Luton Town and 2-2 v Bournemouth).

Alexander Isak has scored in his past six Premier League home games, with only Andy Cole (eight in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (15 in 1996-97) netting in more consecutively for Newcastle in the competition.