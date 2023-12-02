Newcastle v Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Andre Onana keeps his place

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United this evening as both sides look to put weeknight Champions League woes behind them and consolidate form in the Premier League.

Newcastle go into the game a point behind Manchester United in the table, although they have lost one fewer game than Erik ten Hag’s men. But at St James’ Park, Newcastle have been a powerhouse this season, winning six of their matches at home, and losing just one, having netted 14 goals in the process.

Both sides have been dealing with injury concerns this season, although Magpie woes are more acute, they were forced to field teenagers on the bench against Paris Saint Germain in midweek, and were unable to make any tactical substitutions.

Eddie Howe will be without 11 players for the match, while Ten Hag has been able to welcome back Luke Shaw in recent weeks, but United could be without seven senior members of the squad.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

Newcastle vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT, live on TNT Sports

Newcastle youngster Anthony Gordon will want to impress with Euro 2024 on the horizon

Both sides have been dealing with injury crises and Champions League woes

TEAM NEWS: Andre Onana keeps his place but Man Utd make four changes

TEAM NEWS: Newcastle unchanged from midweek

Newcastle United FC - Manchester United FC

19:24 , Luke Baker

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has defended under-fire Andre Onana and insisted the Cameroon international is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Onana has repeatedly been in the spotlight since United spent £47m on the 27-year-old this summer to replace David De Gea, and although it had been felt his form was improving in recent weeks, Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Galatasaray was a clear setback as he was at fault for two goals.

Onana also made a mistake for a goal in United’s Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, but while he has struggled in Europe, Ten Hag pointed to the statistics that say Onana is second in saves made, save percentage and goals prevented in the Premier League.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League,” Ten Hag said.

Newcastle vs Manchester United team news

19:19 , Luke Baker

It’s four changes for Man Utd from their midweek side as Kobbie Mainoo, who hugely impressed against Everton last weekend, and Anthony Martial are among those to come back into the side, along with Marcus Rashford who was suspended against Galatasaray.

The much-maligned Andre Onana keeps his place between the sticks though.

Meanwhile, injury-riddled Newcastle are unchanged, so Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley are among the younger players to continue in the 11.

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Martial

How Andre Onana compares to David de Gea

19:19 , Luke Baker

Andre Onana has been under-fire between the sticks for Man United but how does he stack up against his predecessor David de Gea?

De Gea won last season’s Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets and conceded 43 goals in 38 games, an average of 1.13 per game.

Onana’s current rate of 1.23 would equate to 46.77 goals over the full league season – only twice have United conceded 47 or more, 54 in 2018-19 and 57 in 2021-22.

De Gea was ever-present in the league for both of those seasons, comfortably United’s worst in the Premier League era. In 2018-19 they conceded 72 in 51 games in all competitions, an average of 1.41 per game.

Last season, Ten Hag’s first in charge, United conceded 63 goals in 62 games overall – 1.02 per game. De Gea was ever-present apart from four Carabao Cup games shared between Dubravka and Tom Heaton.

In mitigation for Onana, United have allowed more shots on target this season while dealing with injuries in defence. The Cameroon international has made 51 saves in 13 league games, already halfway to De Gea’s tally of 101 in 38 last term and averaging 3.9 per game, up from 2.7.

Andre Onana has been under scrutiny after a run of high-profile mistakes (PA Wire)

Newcastle vs Manchester United team news

19:15 , Luke Baker

Here’s the team news for both sides

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes more VAR ‘would ruin the game’

18:59 , Luke Baker

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has warned more VAR would “ruin” football after finding himself on the wrong end of a controversial decision.

Football’s lawmakers are considering options to extend the system’s use at the same time as a debate over its effectiveness in its current form rages on.

The Magpies were denied a Champions League victory at Paris St Germain on Tuesday after Polish referee Szymon Marciniak was asked to review a decision not to award a penalty for handball against Tino Livramento by VAR official Thomas Kwiatkowski and changed his mind to allow Kylian Mbappe to level in stoppage time.

Asked if he would like to see more or less VAR, Howe said: “I’d like to see less VAR.”

Andre Onana’s Manchester United performance ‘unacceptable’, claims Jamie Carragher

18:53 , Luke Baker

Jamie Carragher has described Andre Onana’s performance against Galatasaray as “unacceptable” as pressure grows on the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a Champions League set back as they let a two-goal lead slip in Turkey, with Onana partly culpable for the hosts’ first two goals.

It continued a difficult start to life in Manchester for the Cameroon international, who was signed from Inter Milan in the summer.

Onana was immediately installed as Ten Hag’s first-choice goalkeeper, but finds his place under severe scrutiny after a series of high-profile errors.

Carragher believes that the 27-year-old has developed a reputation as a “liability” that will be difficult to shift.

Manchester United show they have two sides after European stumble – and neither is working

18:46 , Luke Baker

From hell to purgatory. Manchester United are left in limbo about their European future this season, after a game at Galatasaray where both sides left everything on the pitch. Andre Onana, however, let two free-kicks in.

There was still more to an utterly thrilling 3-3 draw than that, as United lost a lead for the fifth time in five Champions League group games. This was also the second by two goals.

That should torment Erik ten Hag, even as it would have delighted anyone else watching on. This was so much more entertaining than the divinely perfect football we’ve come to expect from the competition’s best level and there is, of course, a lesson in that.

This might have been the way to put on a show. It isn’t the way to go about an away game in the Champions League.

Miguel Delaney analyses what is going wrong at Old Trafford:

Early Man Utd team news

18:30 , Luke Baker

Erik ten Hag has been boosted by the return to fitness of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony, leaving him with plenty of forward options to choose from with Marcus Rashford available after serving a one-match Champions League suspension.

There are more concerns in midfield and defence, though, with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen all sidelined.

Predicted line-up

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Early Newcastle team news

18:22 , Luke Baker

Newcastle were forced to name only a seven-man bench, including two goalkeepers, for their midweek trip to Paris as their injury crisis continues.

Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth are available for Premier League action, though, and should return to the matchday squad, with Lewis Miley likely to get another opportunity to further his burgeoning reputation in midfield.

Predicted line-up

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

18:15 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United host Manchester United on Saturday night with just one point and one place between them in the Premier League table. Their relative standings might be in close proximity but the two clubs feel worlds apart right now – even as they share a curious overlapping in many factors this season.

Both clubs drew in midweek, in Champions League matches with a huge amount resting on the outcomes. The Magpies, of course, earnt the better result but perhaps ended up feeling worse; such is the rollercoaster of emotions within football, holding Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw but conceding in the final minutes to a hotly debated penalty.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, threw away a two-goal lead much earlier in the game and still could have won their match, eventually leaving Galatasaray with a 3-3 draw. Neither currently stand to progress in their groups, and both face an uphill battle domestically to regain a top-four place to return and try again among Europe’s elite in 2024-25.

Read Karl Matchett’s analysis ahead of the game:

Anthony Gordon can make England statement by outshining Marcus Rashford

When is Newcastle vs Manchester United and how can I watch it?

18:07 , Luke Baker

When is Newcastle vs Manchester United?

Newcastle vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 2 December at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

17:55 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United and Manchester United meet in a vital Premier League fixture after dramatic draws in midweek European action.

Newcastle were denied at the death against Paris Saint-Germain by a controversial penalty, while Erik ten Hag’s side shared six goals in a thrilling game at Galatasaray.

The pair return to league action hoping to build on encouraging wins last time out, with Newcastle a single point behind their visitors.

Manchester United are yet to draw a game this season and may spy an opportunity to secure a significant win on the road with the home side dealing with a number of injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

14:19 , Luke Baker

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Manchester United at St James’ Park.

There is not much separating the teams in the Premier League and both have had to contend with substantial injury crisis.

It will be a cold affair in the north east but should make for a thrilling encounter.